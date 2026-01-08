Rashee Rice Allegations: Kansas City Chiefs Star’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Following their worst season in more than a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with more bad news this week.

The team’s troubled wide receiver Rashee Rice has been accused of abuse by his former girlfriend.

And she says she’s got the receipts to prove it.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dacoda Nichole took to social media on Wednesday and alleged that she Rice repeatedly abused her over the course of their eight-year relationship.

“I’m so tired of keeping quiet I’m so tired of protecting his image. I’ve been through too much in a span of 8 years and I’ve had ENOUGH!” she wrote (via Fox News).

“I’ve dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago and since then it’s been nothing but hell,” Nichole continued, adding:

“He’s very controlling there’s been times he’s came to my new home broken my door, there’s been times when he would put his hands on me while I was pregnant even had the audacity to lock me outside all night in ten degree weather because he got caught cheating.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“He’s cut up all my shoes and clothes leaving me with nothing because he’s gotten caught up. And there’s multiple instances of cheating but besides that I’m just tired of him not doing right by my boys. It’s not fair he doesn’t call them. He rather be layed up with hoes,” she alleged, alongside photos of injuries she says were inflicted by Rice.

Rice and Nichole have two sons, Cassai and Cayden, together.

She claims that in addition to the physical abuse she’s suffered, she’s been forced to raise the kids on her own due to Rice’s negligence.

“He literally left us in Kansas and I had to beg him to send money so that I could drive to Texas with my kids and all our stuff,” she wrote.

“We have an agreement because of everything he’s put me through and he still doesn’t follow it. He’s now trying to remove me and my kids from our home for no apparent reason. I’ve known this man for YEARS,” Nichole continued, adding:

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs is separated from the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“He tries to put on this persona like he’s dad of the year. He does the bare minimum and I have to beg for that. I’ve protected his image too long and I’m done doing that. It’s time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself.”

The Chiefs have issued a statement, assuring the public that they’re aware of the allegations and are considering their options with regard to disciplinary action.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the statement said. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The allegations come on the heels of Rice being convicted on hit-and-run charges following an alleged drag racing incident.

Rice was sentenced to 30 days behind bars for his role in the incident, but the judge allowed him to serve his sentence at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season. It’s not yet clear when he will report to prison.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.