La Toya Jackson Worries Fans with Ultra-Thin New Photos

Is La Toya Jackson okay?

Fans are sounding the alarm over the singer’s extremely thin body in recent photos.

La Toya is no stranger to drama, but she’s relatively new to this kind of experience with fans.

Her supporters are openly worried about her health. Take a look and see why.

La Toya Jackson arrives for the Face Forward International 10th Annual Gala “Highlands To The Hills” on September 14, 2019. (Photo Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

On Monday, December 1, La Toya Jackson took to Instagram to post a series of photos.

Photos show the singer wearing skintight black pants and a very figure-defining red blouse.

And don’t forget those golden stilettos! They match her jewelry and help to tie together the ensemble.

“Happy Monday guys! Wishing you all a fabulous week!” La Toya captioned the post.

“Stay safe, healthy,” she wrote, “and much love to you all!”

Obviously, La Toya is a famously beautiful woman.

Her stylish outfit was stunning. The words of her caption were kind.

However, her figure appeared rail-thin within the photos.

La Toya has always been a slender woman, but these images capture a woman with an astonishingly thin frame.

Is this dramatic weight loss a red flag for her health?

La Toya Jackson attends the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 10, 2019. (Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Fans hope that she’s okay

Though it appears that at least some comments have undergone deletion, some replies to La Toya Jackson and her post highlighted her weight loss.

“Y’all please don’t be unkind, I think La Toya is having some health challenges,” speculated one commenter.

However, not everyone agreed that remaining silent is the compassionate choice.

Another Instagram user countered: “Ignoring the fact that someone is very ill and needs help is not the loving or caring thing to do.”

Others — whose comments remain up — simply wished her well, throwing in that they hope that she remains “healthy.”

Part of this conversation about whether it is more appropriate to speak up or not is very familiar.

Similar fan discourse has taken place regarding Ariana Grande’s body.

Is it better to politely say nothing? Most of the time, yes. Most of the time, commenting on someone’s body without invitation is totally inappropriate.

However, some have argued that there are famous cases of celebrities who either irreparably harmed their health (sometimes fatally) and examples of public figures who have thanked fans for saying something on social media — because it prompted them to get checked, potentially saving their lives.

What’s going on with La Toya?

La Toya Jackson attends the 25th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)

What has caused La Toya Jackson’s weight loss?

These days, when a wealthy person looks jarringly thin, it is natural to assume that they are using diabetes medications like Ozempic for luxury weight loss. This is all too common these days.

However, in November, La Toya Jackson shared an Instagram video about “hoping for the best” while once again visiting the doctor’s office.

We don’t know what she meant by that. She has not announced a diagnosis or a “scare.”

La Toya has shared that she is “constantly getting check-ups.”

There’s a fine line between expressing worries and body-shaming. But, in this case, if there’s a health issue, hopefully La Toya and her doctors are aware of it.

She probably doesn’t need fans sounding the alarm in her comments — we hope.