Michael Jackson Biopic Drops Long-Awaited First Trailer; Late Music Legend’s Nephew …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s finally here!

The first trailer for the long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic hit the internet on Thursday morning.

The teaser is just over a minute long and doesn’t reveal much about the film, but the reaction on social media has been ecstatic.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Emancipation), the film, titled simply Michael, stars Jaafar Jackson — nephew of the late singer and son of Jermaine Jackson — in the lead role.

Producers say the casting was non-negotiable, citing Jaafar’s uncanny resemblance to his uncle, both in voice and movement.

Michael wrapped principal photography earlier this year, and its production has been cloaked in secrecy from the start.

Insiders have described high security, particularly during dance rehearsals, which were reportedly overseen by Grammy-winning choreographers Rich + Tone Talauega.

Crew members say the film will re-created multiple landmark performances — from Motown 25 and Thriller to Man in the Mirror — with precise attention to detail.

Jafaar Jackson stars as his late uncle in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. (YouTube)

Reflecting a new trend in celebrity biopics, the film is backed by both the Michael Jackson estate and Sony Music.

Both Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis received similar backing from interested parties.

The upside is access to private records and behind-the-scenes stories. The downside is that friends and family need to sign off on the final project, a condition that tends to result in sanitized hagiographies.

But Michael might be a higher quality product than some recent biopics — like the rush jobs about Bob Marley and Whitney Houston that came and went from theaters with little fanfare.

The screenplay, penned by Oscar nominee John Logan (Gladiator, The Aviator), reportedly documents Jackson’s life from his early days in Gary, Indiana, to global superstardom, personal scandal, reinvention, and comeback ahead of his 2009 “This Is It” concert residency in London.

We’re sure fans of the King of Pop will find much to thrill about once Michael hits theaters.

Sadly, after multiple delays, the film isn’t scheduled for release until April of 2026.

We guess Jackson fans new and old will have plenty of time to revisit his massive library of hits!