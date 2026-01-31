Demond Wilson Cause of Death: ‘Sanford and Son’ Star Was 79

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of television today.

Demond Wilson — the actor who was best known for the role of Lamont on the classic sitcom Sanford and Son — has passed away.

He was 79 years old.

American actors Red Foxx (1922 – 1991) (left) Demond Wilson in a still from the television series, ‘Sanford And Son,’ c. 1974. (Photo by NBC Television/Courtesy of Getty Images)

News of Wilson’s passing comes courtesy of TMZ, who says that they spoke with his son, Demond Wilson Jr.

The younger Wilson stated that his father died at his home in Palm Springs following a battle with cancer.

“I loved him. He was a great man,” Demond Jr. said.

Wilson was cast on Sanford and Son — opposite comedy legend Redd Foxx — after wowing producers with a guest spot on All In the Family.

In the 2011 book Black and Blue: The Redd Foxx Story, Wilson revealed that he didn’t think the show would be a hit, but he took the job anyway, hoping that it would serve as a springboard to bigger things.

“After learning about the series format, I was doubtful about my involvement in the project. I thought about it long and hard and decided to take a chance,” Wilson said.

“Redd and I thought we could grab some quick cash, plus notoriety, then move on to the next project.”

But to the surprise of both leads, Sanford and Son went on to become a massive hit.

Airing Friday nights at 8 pm, the show was soon dominating juggernauts like The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour and The Brady Bunch in the ratings.

‘Sanford and Son’ star Demond Wilson has passed away. (YouTube)

The show reached the number two overall spot in the 1972-73 ratings race, and it was a top ten hit in each of its last five seasons.

Wilson kept the show running on his own after Foxx exited over a salary dispute during the 1974 season.

But shortly thereafter, Foxx quit for good in order to host his own variety show. Wilson declined the offer to continue starring in the show without his co-lead.

Instead, he accepted a lucrative deal playing a man who returns to the family he abandoned in a CBS sitcom titled Baby … I’m Back. The show lasted just 13 episodes.

Wilson was the last of the surviving main cast members on Sanford and Son.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.