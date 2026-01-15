Iran Threatens to Assassinate Donald Trump Amid Growing Tension: ‘This Time the …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

More than 2,400 lives have reportedly been lost amid violent protests in Iran.

President Donald Trump has vocally backed the protesters, who are attempting to topple the regime that’s been in place since 1979.

And now, Iranian leaders are using some very strong words to caution Trump and the US against getting involved.

U.S. President Donald Trump tours the assembly line at the Ford River Rouge Complex on January 13, 2026 in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Iranian state television aired a segment featuring footage from the attempted assassination of Trump that took place during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania in 2008.

“This time it [the bullet] will not miss the target,” read a message written on the screen in Persian.

“Islamic republic state TV just crossed a red line,” wrote journalist and Middle East policy expert Emilt Schrader on X (formerly Twitter).

“Airing an image of President Trump after an attempted assassination along with a Persian message reading ‘this time, the bullet won’t miss.’ This is a direct threat against the President.”

People gather during protest on January 8, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Anonymous/Getty Images)

The threat seems to be a response to Trump’s comments indicating that he’s considering sending the US military into Iran.

“HELP IS ON THE WAY,” the president posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters this week, Trump stated on more than one occasion that he’s considered the possibility of US military intervention in Iran.

As for the situation on the ground in Iran, there are indicators that things are improving, such as new reports that air space over the country has reopened, and planned executions of protesters have been canceled.

Conversely, US personnel at a military base in Qatar were told to evacuate thid week, seemingly in response to the situation in Iran.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press upon returning to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

“The IMO reaffirms that the State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities,” Qatar’s International Media Office said of the move on X.

Trump has yet to respond to the threat issued on Iranian state TV.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available