Big Ed Brown & Rosemarie Vega: Oh No, Are They Getting Back Together?

Is Rosemarie Vega about to make the worst mistake of her life?

This is a woman who was previously dating one of 90 Day Fiance‘s worst villains, so that’s a tall order.

But if she were to get back with Big Ed Brown … yes, that would be worse.

While some fans debate whether it’s a “second chance” or a PR move, others are just watching nervously to see what happens.

During 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4, Big Ed Brown had several nasty surprises for Rosemarie Vega. (Image Credit: TLC)

She wouldn’t … would she?

On Thursday, January 8, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum Rosemarie Vega shared an ominous Instagram post.

“Maybe the universe didn’t let me meet the right man yet because our story wasn’t finished,” she wrote.

“Life is crazy like that — plot twists, lessons, healing, and unexpected reunions,” she threatened.

Rosemarie remarked: “I never imagined we’d cross paths again … but here we are.”

In case you didn’t feel a lump of dread in your throat already, her tags on the post explicitly mentioned Ed.

Then, on that Friday, Rosemarie shared another video post featuring her old clips with Ed.

“The universe doesn’t use clocks. It uses alignment,” she wrote in the caption.

“Sometimes it takes years for two timelines to match, two hearts to open, and two souls to recognize each other,” the caption went on.

“When it’s right, it just happens. it’s destiny… you’ll see,” Rose’s post menaced. “Stay tuned.”

Well, that is enough to give us all nightmares.

Is she just trolling?

Immediately, fans began casting doubt upon whether Rosemarie is serious about allowing Big Ed into her presence again.

We all remember how he treated her on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

Rose was a struggling single mom, younger than Ed’s daughter (Tiffany). In other words, she’s exactly Ed’s type.

He harassed her over her breath, her STI status (while declining to take his own test), all while lying to her about multiple things.

When Ed finally came clean, Rose dumped him. He went on to out her as bisexual during the Tell All special. Classy guy!

On the 90 Day Fiance; Before The 90 Days Season 4 Tell All special, Big Ed Brown outed Rosemarie Vega as bisexual. Classy guy! (Image Credit: TLC)

Since then, Ed went on to absolutely terrorize Liz Woods for years. (They finally broke up for good)

With that in mind, commenters are casting serious doubts upon Rose’s threat to make the worst mistake of her life.

Some accused her of “trolling” her followers.

Other suggested that she’s baiting for some other reason, like to draw more eyes to one of her projects.

Whatever kind of engagement bait this may be, some are considering unfollowing her. Big Ed is brand poison for anything but 90 Day Fiance itself.

Speaking to the ’90 Day: The Single Life’ confessional camera, Big Ed Brown spins a conspiracy theory about how a castmate was trying to sabotage him. He wasn’t. (Image Credit: TLC)

What is this really about?

Assuming that Rosemarie Vega has not lost her senses, what is going on?

There is speculation that she is angling for a return to 90 Day Fiance in some capacity.

For example, she and Big Ed could hypothetically hash things out on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

90 Day Fiance fans overall want good things for Rose. We cannot honestly say the same for Ed.

Anyone willing to appear on camera with that creep deserves a generous paycheck.