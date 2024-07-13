Donald Trump Seemingly SHOT at Rally in Pennsylvania

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump appears to have survived an assassination attempt.

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, the former President of the United States — who is the Republican nominee for this same role in the 2024 general election — was whisked off stage by secret service agents after a number of bangs were heard throughout the crowd.

Very shortly afterward, Trump grabs his ear and ducks behind a podium.

When he emerges, there is blood all over Trump’s face and someone is heard saying the “shooter is down.”

BREAKING: Shoots fired at Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Db72Yru2Qo — FJ Newman (@fj_newman) July 13, 2024

Trump was subsequently taken to a vehicle and evacuated from the scene, but not before he pumped his fists a number of times while making a defiant face.

“He is fine,” a campaign spokesperson now says.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

A pool reporter on the scene, speaking for journalists who were not on hand, said the following this evening:

“The Secret Service went and immediately covered President Trump. Pool heard residual bangs afterward. Agents grabbed Trump, who was seen waving his fists in the air.”

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Trump National Doral Golf Club on July 9, 2024 in Doral, Florida. Trump continues to campaign across the country. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

According to the White House, President Joe Biden has received an initial briefing on the apparent shooting.

With information still coming in, Anthony Guglielmi, US Secret Service chief of communications, has released this message:

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe.

This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.

Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is en route to assist at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania, per a spokesperson.

At this point, we do not know the extent of Trump’s injuries, although the former Commander-in-Chief is being checked out a hospital in the region.

“Pray for Donald J. Trump,” said South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, one of many politicians to post on social media in the wake of this near-tragedy.

“Pray for the United States of America. He’s the toughest man I’ve ever met. Nobody’s been through what he’s been through. May swift justice be brought against his evil attacker.”

Donald Trump is taken away here by secret service agents in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Added North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, considered a possible choice for Trump’s running mate:

“Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today.”

There is no information on whom the shooter may have been or if any arrests have been made.

We’ll update this post when further news breaks…

UPDATE: The Washington Post reports that an audience member was killed and that the shooter is dead.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that Trump was struck by a piece of glass off his teleprompter that was hit by a bullet.

UPDATE: President Biden has issued this statement:

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the shooter as a 20-year old white male named Thomas Matthew Crooks.