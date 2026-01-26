Erika Kirk Says ‘Sex Sells’ In ‘Amazing Race’ Audition Tape With …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Following the murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk became one of the biggest media figures in America.

In the months since that tragic shooting, the mother of two has hosted rallies, visited the White House, and last week, she launched a 30-city US tour.

But for most of her life, Erika was a virtual unknown with big aspirations, a fact that we’re reminded of when watching her Amazing Race audition tape.

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Yes, before she met Charlie and before she appeared on Summer House, Erika tried out for a different reality show — with a different partner

At the time, Erika was dating a minor league baseball player named JT Massey.

And the young lovebirds were eager to land a spot on the long-running CBS reality series.

In a resurfaced audition clip, we see a very different side of Erika, who quips, “Sex sells,” as she adjusts the neckline on her then-boyfriend’s shirt.

Full Amazing Race couple video reveals the depth of Erika Frantzve Kirk and JT Massey's sexual relationship and thirst for fame. credit @ProjectConstitu https://t.co/30ICUyHleW pic.twitter.com/lXOEVmMXDo — Sword Truth (@SwordTruth) January 22, 2026

“Hi, I’m Erika Frantzve. I’m 25 years old [and] from Scottsdale, Arizona, and I currently live in Venice, California,” Erika says in the clip.

She went on to explain that she and JT spent “every day together” after their first date.

“We would close out coffee shops and Chipotles,” she said. “We [go] hiking together, that was fun. .. We, somehow, find a way to make the best out of any situation that we’re in ‘cause we like to have fun. Life’s too short.”

Many commenters criticized Erika for allegedly chasing fame.

“She sure has been chasing fame for a good while now,” one person wrote (via Yahoo! News).

“It only took another decade for her to attain the level of fame she wanted all along,” another added.

“She literally auditioned for EVERYTHING. This is nuts. She is the definition of THIRSTY,” a third chimed in.

C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk sits silently onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Some viewers noted the contrast between Erika’s demeanor these days and the way that she behaved in the clip.

“Literal shapeshifter (both physically and personality). Who is she, actually? A Military Industrial Complex weapon?” one person asked.

“She is literally performing every moment of her life. Everything is an act, and even her voice disrupts my spirit….” a second echoed.

Others encouraged empathy, noting that Erika was very young in the clip and has obviously changed a good deal since.

“Her past does not define her, as Jesus taught us,” wrote one commenter.

“People are allowed to REPENT! Most Christians have this kind of testimony where you believe in Christ but still practice sin… after a while with the Holy Spirit, that changes, and you begin to live a sanctified life. Not an Erika stan but this vid isn’t worth much!” another added.

Erika has not yet commented publicly on the clip, but she still has more than 20 cities left on her “Make Heaven Crowded Tour,” so maybe it’ll come up eventually!