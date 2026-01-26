Meri Brown Opens Way Up About Pain of Fertility Struggles

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown has opened up about something very personal and extremely painful.

On the latest edition of the Sister Wives Season 20 one-on-one special, the long-time cast member really went deep on what it was like to struggle with fertility after marrying Kody Brown in 1990.

“There were definitely times in my life that I didn’t feel like anything that I could do was right,” the 55-year-old admitted on air. “Like, I couldn’t even have a baby.”

(TLC)

For the record, Meri welcomed her only child Leon in 1995… months after Christine Brown gave birth to her oldest Aspyn and more than a year after Janelle Brown welcomed son Logan.

“Then I couldn’t have anymore,” Meri simply said on Sunday evening.

As many women can sadly relate to, the reality star added that she felt “something was wrong with me,” a feeling that was only enhanced by the fact that her sister wives were easily procreating with their shared spouse, Kody.

“I don’t think that any of them thought I was wrong, necessarily, for having feelings and emotions,” Meri said of her then-sister wives. “But I don’t know how empathetic they were with it.”

(TLC)

During her segment, Robyn Brown claimed she really did try.

“There was special circumstances,” Kody’s sole remaining wife told host Sukanya Krishnan. “Each of us would go and tell Meri when we were pregnant before we would tell anyone else, to help her be able to have the time to process that.”

The goal, emphasized Robyn, was “to let her feel supported in that and say, you know, ‘I know this is hard for you and I am pregnant and I love you.'”

Robyn even said that offered to serve as a surrogate should Meri want more kids with Kody.

“I was trying to support that part of her,” she explained, “her pain and her story.”

You’re looking at the four main cast members on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Meri has spoken out more than ever of late, sticking up for herself when criticizing Kody.

In this case, however, she grew extra candid about her own past and how it has impacted her various relationships.

Telling Krishnan it “a huge challenge” to watch her husband create a family with his other spiritial brides, Meri added:

“It’s one thing to watch my sisters or friends or whatever have babies when I want them. It’s a whole other level to watch my husband have them with other people.”

We most definitely cannot imagine what this must have been like.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown say their emotional goodbye. (TLC)

Meri went through a lot back in the day. First, Kody and Janelle originally scheduled their wedding for her birthday. This came after Janelle had been previously married foe two years to Meri’s brother, Adam.

The TLC personality said she was expected to just push through these obstacles without having any real emotional response.

Because, as a devout polygamist, “we’re supposed to endure to the end,” she explained on air.

“And we’re supposed to live this way because this is what’s going to, you know, we’re going to gain salvation from it.”

Instead, Meri saved herself, announcing the end of her and Kody’s union in 2022. Fast forward to present day”?

“I’m done being walked all over by him. And I don’t think he knows what to do with that,” she said on Sunday.