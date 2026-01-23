Erika Kirk Launches Tour Amid Protests, Ongoing Clothing Controversy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the months since her husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed, Erika Kirk has been just about everywhere.

And if you thought she might cool it with the media appearances and focus on other matters in 2026, you’ve got another thing coming.

Erika launched her 30-city “Make Heaven Crowded” tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and as usual, she’s courting controversy everywhere she goes.

Erika Kirk interviews surprise guest Nicki Minaj on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

According to a report from CBS News’ Los Angeles affiliate, dozens of protesters gathered outside of the city’s Harvest Church to convey their disapproval of Kirk’s message.

Undeterred, Kirk took the stage to deliver her signature brand of combative rhetoric.

Her first targets were Jimmy Kimmel and Rachel Maddow, both of whom have been highly critical of Donald Trump during his second term in office.

“I can’t even believe I’m saying their names in a church,” Kirk jokingly told the crowd (via Fox News).

She later turned her sights on the Washington Post, who recently critiqued Kirk’s style in their fashion section.

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, widow of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, speaks during Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona on December 18, 2025. (Photo by Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images)

“Kirk, a mother to two toddlers, continues to take on public-facing leadership duties while promoting traditional ideas about prioritizing marriage and motherhood, and her clothes are attempting to walk the same high wire … her styling of late suggests that she’s aware that she now needs to be able to blend into mainstream, secular, political contexts well enough to be taken seriously — but not so well as to be mistaken for a career woman or a feminist,” wrote Post fashion writer Ashley Fetters Maloy.

Clearly, those comments stuck with Erika.

“I mean, for example, I had a Washington Post article come out about the clothes that I wear. Like, very slow news day out there,” Kirk told her audience on Wednesday.

“If you are now attacking a widow’s attire, like, that’s where we’re at.”

But Kirk wasn’t done yet. She continued to lash out at the Post

“If you would like to know, Washington Post, I’m wearing a black outfit with a pair of Air Forces because I’m a sneakerhead,” she said, adding:

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“So if you would like to know what I’m wearing, you can call me, and I’d be happy to explain that I just wear what I wear because it’s comfortable. I don’t have a stylist. Like, I don’t really care. I just am myself.”

Kirk continued by hurling a Gen-Z insult at the newspaper.

“Go touch grass. Go walk in nature. Charlie loved to hike. Like, maybe take up hiking as a hobby? Just throwing it out there,” she said.

Again, the article in question appeared in the Post‘s fashion section, so it’s not all that outrageous that it focused on Erika’s clothing.

And while it’s certainly true that it’s only been a few months since her husband was murdered, if Erika wants to continue to climb the ladder of fame, she might want to stop resorting to the grieving widow defense every time she receives some mild criticism.