Charlie Kirk Was a ‘Time Traveler’ Who Attended ‘X-Men School,’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been four months since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, and conspiracy theories about his death continue to spread like wildfire across the social media landscape.

And as is so often the case, no one is fueling the fire quite as aggressively as infamous conspiracy aficionado Candace Owens.

As you may already know, Owens has been inserting herself into the Kirk story ever since the shooting on September 10.

CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Bizarrely, Owens even went on the attack against Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow.

The situation got so bad that Owens and Kirk had a private meeting to try and settle their differences.

We don’t know what they discussed, but we’re guessing Erika is not thrilled about Candace’s most recent comments about Charlie.

In the latest installment of her YouTube series, Candace made a number of bizarre claims about her late friend, including that Kirk “thought he was a time traveler.”

“He told me he was a time traveler repeatedly,” Owens told her audience.

“I showed you guys that text message exchange. I said to him in response that I didn’t feel the same way, and I thought I was from another planet. That I was an alien. My entire life. Just do not get it here.”

Candace Owens speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Owens went on to state that Kirk shared her belief that “this planet is ghetto,” and they were both from a different time or place.

“That’s how I feel. I don’t understand it. The rules don’t make sense,” she said.

She went to claim that Kirk was sent to special schools, as government officials and other adults in his life realized early on that he was different.

“Charlie may have been marked since he was a child,” she said.

“We’ve discussed these gate programs they have in school, and I just think on the basis of what he told me that when he was really young they wanted to drug him, but his mother said no, and he was really grateful for that.

“And instead they decided that they could send him to this X-Men school,” she added, noting that Kirk attended a “school for the gifted.”

Charlie Kirk speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, Candace’s comments are being harshly criticized across social media today.

“I cannot even imagine how she says this stuff with a straight face,” one person tweeted, according to Radar Online.

“So we can believe that he had special X-Men powers but it’s insane to believe that his neck could stop a bullet? Her kind of special belongs on a short bus.”

“Why the hell are they allowing her to go on social media and talk nonsense???” another user wrote, adding, “This is insane!”

Many pointed out that Charlie attended a public high school and didn’t even graduate college — hardly the ultra-elite “X-Men” education that Candace is claiming.

“She is just pulling things out of her a– at this point,” one such person alleged, adding:

“Charlie Kirk attended a public high school, Wheeling High School. He attended Christian Heritage Academy before that. If those are X-Men schools, I am an X-Man. I attended a private Christian grade school & a Jesuit HS.”

Erika Kirk has not yet publicly responded to Candace’s claims — but something tells us another private meeting might be in order.