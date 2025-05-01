Christina Aguilera ‘Unrecognizable’ to Fans After Massive Weight Loss

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Aguilera looks great — but not necessarily like herself, followers say.

Last summer, fans were speculating that she might have lost weight with Ozempic.

But this goes beyond her dramatic 50 pound weight loss — no matter how she accomplished it.

She’s been famous for decades. But her own fans straight-up did not recognize her.

Christina Aguilera attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Is that Christina Aguilera? (Yes)

In late April, Carcy magazine unveiled their cover and photos of Christina Aguilera.

She looks fantastic, like always. The photoshoot is decidedly on the artsy side.

To many of her fans, what stood out the most was that they simply did not recognize the beloved singer.

It isn’t Christina’s gold mini-dress that’s throwing people off.

Her blonde hair is recognizable. And her smoky eye makeup could only, at most, throw off a few people.

Some who did recognize the 44-year-old singer asked why her face so often looks different. But the main source of confusion seemed to be her figure.

Christina Aguilera performs during the Harris-Walz election eve campaign rally at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Here’s what the fans are saying:

Commenters on Instagram and beyond were quick to share praise, backhanded compliments, and confessions.

“Why does she have a different face every time we see her?” queried one shady comment.

“HOW IS SHE BENJAMIN BUTTONING?,” another asked, implying that she looks younger in each photo. “I’ve always been such a huge Christina fan and it’s been so nice to see her look so happy, healthy, and THRIVING lately and this shoot is SO GORGEOUS.”

“I thought that was Nicola Peltz for a second,” confessed a commenter. Notably, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife recently turned 30.

Another brought up the allegations from last summer, writing: “Ozempic not only made her lose weight but changed her face too.”

A commenter gushed: “Her ability to look younger every time I see her should be studied. She’s literally aging backwards and looks so stunning.”

Christina Aguilera attends the 2025 Joy Awards at The Venue on January 18, 2025. (Photo Credit; Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for GEA)

Is she likely to explain her new look?

Christina Aguilera rose to fame at a time when society was even crueler to famous women than it is now. Folks, that’s saying a lot.

As such, the body-shaming and general appearance-policing took a particularly harsh toll on her.

With that in mind … she’s unlikely to feel the need to explain anything to anyone.

We obviously hope that she did not use diabetes meds for luxury weight loss, but … we can also understand why she’s not interested in sharing.