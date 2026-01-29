Bryan Kohberger Posed Victims’ Bodies Following Brutal Murders: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have disturbing new details regarding the 2022 murder of four Idaho college students.

As we previously reported, Bryan Kohberger confessed to the murders and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

But because his plea deal eliminated the need for a trial, many details of this tragedy — including Kohberger’s motives — remain unknown.

Details continue to trickle in as police release new findings, and the latest has to do with Kohberger’s behavior after the murders.

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022, appears for a hearing at the Ada County Courthouse on July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

Newly released documents indicate that Kohberger may have two of the victims — Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21 — after stabbing them to death in the bed they shared.

(Goncalves had moved out of the house but was visiting for the weekend.)

“The evidence suggests that after both victims were killed or unresponsive they were posed in their shared bed,” crime scene expert Dr. Brent Turvey wrote in newly unsealed documents obtained by People.

“Kaylee was moved from a position with her head on her pillow to partially atop of Madison. Then the comforter was placed over them both.”

Turvey’s findings stem largely from blood stains that indicate that the victims had relocated after their deaths.

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022, appears for a hearing at the Ada County Courthouse on July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

He also found that neither Goncalves nor Mogen was “upright or moving” when they died, indicating that they may have been killed in their sleep.

Police noted that Turvey’s theory about the relocated bodies was “a possibility, but not a determination.”

Indeed, his is just one of many theories regarding how the night might have unfolded.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has emerged as one of the foremost experts on the case, and she now believes Kohberger entered the house that night with the intention of raping Maddie Mogen.

According to Coffindaffer, Kaylee in some way prevented the sexual assault from taking place, which may have been why Kohberger’s treatment of her was especially brutal.

Bryan Kohberger enters during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

“Kaylee ruined his plans on how the night would go, that’s why her face was completely disfigured,” Coffindaffer explained.

In a previous interview, Coffindaffer described Kohberger as an “incel” whose violent tendencies were a product of his sexual frustrations.

“I’m convinced that he was what I term as an ‘incel’ — an individual who is involuntarily celibate because they cannot attract the persons that they hope to attract,” she told the Mirror.

“Inside of them is a certain maniacal anger.”

The fact is, we might never know what motivated Kohberger to take four innocent lives that night.

But hopefully the victims’ families can find some comfort in the fact that he’ll never be able to commit such a horrific act again.