Quinton Dixon, Middle School Coach & Counselor Accused of ‘Grooming’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This death compounds a tragedy.

Coach Quinton Dixon was a middle school counselor.

He is accused of inappropriately messaging a 14-year-old girl, one who was recently at his school.

Less than two weeks after his suspension, he has died. Authorities say that it was by suicide, but now people have even more questions.

Former Westdale Middle School employee Quinton Dixon was on administrative leave before his death in January 2026. (Photo Credit: westdalemiddle.org)

What happened?

44-year-old Dixon worked as a guidance counselor at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Earlier this month, on January 15, administrators placed him on leave.

On Wednesday, January 28, he was found dead on the Glen Oaks Middle School campus (which was vacant).

According to the medical examiner, Dixon died of “a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Earlier that same day, Baton Rouge Police had issued an arrest warrant for Dixon.

The warrant for Dixon’s arrest accused him of four counts of felony indecent behavior with juveniles.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System had received copies of alleged messages from Dixon to a 14-year-old girl — a former Westdale Middle student.

His legal troubles began when someone anonymously took to social media to share several messages that he had allegedly sent to the now high school student.

These were DMs sent over Instagram, between November and early January.

The messages gush over how attractive the girl is. These DMs also ask if she has a boyfriend or girlfriend, and even suggest that the two of them might form a relationship.

Alleged Instagram DMs appear to show Quinton Dixon exchanging inappropriate messages with a 14-year-old. It is unclear if authorities ever authenticated these. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The alleged messages appear to follow a classic ‘grooming’ pattern

According to police records, the girl told authorities that the messages began after Dixon stopped his vehicle to talk to her while she was walking home after school.

This is when he allegedly requested her contact information.

Within the messages, Dixon — who worked for the school district since 2022 — does appear to confirm that the child is a high school freshman.

It appears that the same unknown individual who posted the DMs to social media also forwarded them to teh school system and to the police.

The school system responded by placing Dixon on leave. The police responded by launching an investigation.

The school district put out a statement, knowing that students are likely reeling from the allegations against their former coach and counselor and now his sudden death. (Image Credit: East Baton Rouge School System)

Within the warrant, authorities acknowledge that the messages appear “consistent with grooming behavior in pursuit of an intimate relationship with the minor victim.”

Police also reported that they repeatedly attempted to get in touch with Dixon, but without success.

It is unclear why, if Dixon committed suicide, he would do so on Glen Oaks Middle School campus.

The medical examiner’s office declined to share further details. As did the police.

This is a scary situation with multiple unknowns. Our thoughts go out to the students grappling with this turn of events — and most especially with the 14-year-old girl.

This death has certainly made her situation worse.