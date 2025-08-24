Kaylee Goncalves Prevented ‘Incel’ Bryan Kohberger From Raping Roommate, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last month, Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of four Idaho college students.

While there’s relief in knowing that the 30-year-old killer will remain behind bars for the rest of his life, some of the victims’ loved ones were upset by the plea deal offered by prosecutors.

Not only was Kohberger able to avoid the death penalty by accepting the deal, the families were denied a trial that might have provided closure by offering answers to lingering questions.

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

But while we might never know exactly what happened in Moscow, Idaho in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, experts and investigators have been able to piece together some of the events.

Newly unsealed police documents recently provided additional information about the order in which Kohberger murdered his victims.

And now, a retired FBI agent and expert on the case is theorizing that the sequence of the events helps to expose Kohberger’s motives.

Former FBI agent believes Kohberger planned to commit sexual assault

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has emerged as one of the foremost experts on the case, and she now believes Kohberger entered the house that night with the intention of raping Maddie Mogen.

In a new interview with TMZ, Coffindaffer notes that Kohberger went straight to Mogen’s bedroom on the third floor.

When he got there, she theorizes, he was dismayed to find Kaylee Goncalves sleeping in her housemate’s bed beside her.

According to Coffindaffer, Goncalves was subjected to more violent treatment than the other victims because she unknowingly interfered with Kohberger’s plans.

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022, appears for a hearing at the Ada County Courthouse on July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

“Kaylee ruined his plans on how the night would go, that’s why her face was completely disfigured,” Coffindaffer explained.

In a previous interview, Coffindaffer described Kohberger as an “incel” whose violent tendencies were a product of his sexual frustrations.

“I’m convinced that he was what I term as an ‘incel’ — an individual who is involuntarily celibate because they cannot attract the persons that they hope to attract,” she told the Mirror.

“Inside of them is a certain maniacal anger.”

The fact is, we might never know what motivated Kohberger to take four innocent lives that night.

But hopefully the victims’ families can find some comfort in the fact that he’ll never be able to commit such a horrific act again.