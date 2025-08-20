Bryan Kohberger Said Victim’s Name Before Brutal Murder, Survivor Reveals

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last month, Bryan Kohberger pled guilty to the 2022 murders of four Idaho college students.

While the families could rest easy in the knowledge that the killer would spend the rest of his life behind bars, the plea deal meant that there would be no trial — which meant that many lingering questions would remain unanswered.

But now that Kohberger has been sentenced, new information is emerging about that tragic night.

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho.

New evidence suggests Kohberger targeted Kaylee Goncalves

The family of Kaylee Goncalves has long claimed that she was stalked and specifically targeted by Kohberger, and her murder was not as random as investigators made it seem.

Newly released transcripts of an Idaho State Police interview with the sole survivor of the attacks indicate that Kaylee’s loved ones may have been correct.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the witness heard Kohberger say, “It’s okay, Kaylee. I’m here for you” during the murders.

28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger is seen in a booking photo after he was arrested on December 30, 2022 in Pennsylvania.

Moments later, she saw a masked man standing in her kitchen.

TMZ also reports that Kohberger appears to have left face and hand prints while peering through a window of the house, another possible indication that he stalked his victims in advance.

“The only thing more disturbing than the murder of your child is hearing that the killer called out her name while committing this heinous act — and then discovering the prosecutor deliberately hid this fact from the families,” Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, told the site.

The grieving father went on to slam the court system in Latah County as corrupt, and he asked how anyone can justify “protecting such savagery in the name of justice.”

Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Latah County District Court on September 13, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho.

“Kaylee knew she was being hunted — yet no one in that town lifted a finger to stop it,” Goncalves said.

The latest news about Kohberger’s behavior comes on the heels of the revelation that a professor at Washington State University — where the killer was a PhD student — warned her colleagues about his troubling behavior.

“He is smart enough that in four years we will have to give him a PhD,” the professor remarked, according to the New York Post.

“Mark my word, I work with predators, if we give him a PhD, that’s the guy that in those many years when he is a professor, we will hear is harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing … his students at whatever university,” she continued.

Kohberger is currently serving four life sentences and will never be eligible for parole.

The victims’ families complaints about the handling of the investigation may lead to legal action sometime in near the future.