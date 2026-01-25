Leah Messer’s Daughter Raises Money For Service Dog; Fans Wonder Why Her Parents …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re a Teen Mom fan, then you’re probably aware that Leah Messer’s daughter, Ali Simms, suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

This might shock viewers who were first introduced to Ali as an infant, but she’s now 16 and making plans to head off to college.

And in her latest TikTok post, Ali asked fans to lend a hand with her goal of moving out of her mom’s house and living on campus.

Ali Simms during one of her many appearances on Teen Mom. (MTV/YouTube)

Ali revealed that she’s raising money for the adoption and training of a service dog.

“A service dog is going to help me tremendously as I prepare to go to college in the next couple of years,” Ali said.

“This process does take a little while so that’s why I am starting now. The process does take about two years, which would be the exact time I’m heading to college.”

The teen went on to reveal that the dog will aid her with the tasks of daily life.

“I do have muscular dystrophy so as I prepare to go to college, we want to make sure that I can live independently but also safely,” she continued, adding:

“A service dog is going to be able to assist with anything that I’d possibly need to stay active and safe in college, whether it is walking upstairs, walking around campus, opening doors.



“Literally anything that I could possibly need, this service dog is going to be there every step of the way.”

Ali is a twin, of course, but she says that she and her sister are planning to attend separate colleges.

“As much as we are alike and different, she has different college plans than I do,” Ali said.

“And, unfortunately, that is probably going to be one of the hardest things that I do as I move away from home. So, having my service dog as my best friend always by my side, I think is going to help me so, so much.”

According to the website for the company that Ali wants to work with, it usually costs between $40,000-$60,000 to “raise, train, and place a service dog” (per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup).

Ali anticipated that fans might wonder why doesn’t simply ask her millionaire mom to cover the expenses.

“Yes, of course I could have my parents do it, but I don’t think it would be as rewarding as if I did the work,” she told her TikTok followers.

Since Ali’s early childhood, her parents, Leah Messer and Corey Simms have spent a fortune on the best treatment and adaptive equipment. (YouTube/MTV)

“If I’m the one who is putting in all of the work, doing all of this fundraising, all of it, it is such a way more rewarding experience whenever that dog is yours. [It’s like], ‘I did that,’ you know what I mean?”

Ali concluded by reminding her followers how much their donation would mean to her:

“I ask for your support to help me make this dream a reality,” Ali said. “Any donation, no matter the size, honestly helps me get closer, and closer and closer, to my independent, happy and confident college life.

“Have been watching you grow up since day one! So proud of you! Definitely helping out!” one commenter wrote on Ali’s post.

“So proud of you. Great advocacy & working towards transitioning to adulthood & independence,” another added.

“I love you and I’m so so proud of you!” Ali’s mom chimed in.

Ali has since raised nearly $2,000 toward her $20,000 goal. You can donate to her cause here.