Brooklyn Beckham to Parents: Talk to My Lawyer, Not to Me!

Many people limit contact exclusively to their representatives.

From divorcing couples to actors leery of stalkers among their fans to opponents in a lawsuit, sometimes you need an intermediary.

According to a new report, Brooklyn Beckham cut off all contact with his parents amidst the ongoing family feud.

If they want to reach out, they can contact his attorney. Ouch!

Drama can strike even the most beautiful of families

There is one downside to a family having so many famously handsome men: excess drama.

The saga of the Beckham family’s bitter feud rages on, it seems.

On Thursday, January 8, The Daily Mail published an update on the standoff between Brooklyn and his parents.

According to the report, the 26-year-old and his famous parents exchanged letters in the summer of 2025.

Even these communications, however, went through their attorneys.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn reportedly told his parents that they didn’t want them talking about him on social media.

He wanted them to only contact him through his legal representation, the report dished.

Apparently, all of this stems from over-the-top reports that circulated early last year.

Reports at that time claimed that his wife, Nicole Peltz Beckham, was holding him “hostage” in order to “control” him.

We here at THG highlighted the dubiousness of these allegations at the time. Brooklyn clearly resented them as well — and may have blamed his parents for them.

“David was told to speak to them via [law firm] Schillings,” an inside source claimed to The Daily Mail.

The insider added: “That was the only way for them to communicate.”

We have to emphasize that this report describes the state of things in the summer of 2025.

It is theoretically possible that things have improved since then.

However, indications over the past several weeks have not pointed at reconciliation.

David Beckham’s end-of-year Instagram roundup did not feature his eldest son. He did include him in a separate Story post that featured all of his children, but did not name him.

It was a clear gesture of affection without a desire to cross any boundaries.

In December, 20-year-old Cruz Beckham clapped back at claims that his parents had blocked his eldest brother.

Instead, he wrote: “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.”

According to Cruz: “Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I.”

Why are they at odds in the first place?

Reports on the alleged cause of this bitter family feud have been extensive and, at times, contradictory.

Is it about Romeo dating Brooklyn’s ex? Is it about Victoria clashing with Nicola? Is it about David and Victoria trying to control Brooklyn, and him gaining independence?

We don’t know. It could be all of these or none. At times, it sounds like it may have been death of a thousand cuts — or, at least, injury by several dozen scrapes.

What we do know is that a lot of people are probably hurting right now.

Until the Beckhams themselves decide to explain what’s going on to the public, we won’t know who’s right — if it’s even that simple. And they’re clearly not interested in doing that right now.