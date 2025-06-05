Romeo Beckham & Kim Turnbull Split: Is the Family Feud Over?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull have broken up.

After private and public indicators of a worsening Beckham family feud, is this a good sign?

It might be. But Brooklyn and his wife learned about this split the same way that the rest of us did.

And, in the end, this feud was always about more than just Romeo’s choices.

Romeo Beckham attends the Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere at Villa Miani on March 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

It’s over! Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull have split

TMZ reports that Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull have broken up.

Years ago, Kim dated Romeo’s older brother, Brooklyn.

The same person dating two family members is almost inevitably awkward.

In this case, it went beyond that.

Kim Turnbull attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 2 on April 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Through Brooklyn is happily married to Nicola Peltz, Romeo’s entanglement reportedly brought up some friction between the brothers.

It wasn’t jealousy. Rather, reports described Brooklyn as being suspicious of Kim’s motives — and frustrated that his brother ignored his advice, and that their parents seemingly sided with Romeo.

As time went on, insiders emphasized that this conflict was merely the last straw when it comes to family tensions.

Sometimes, it takes one small quarrel to remind someone of how many issues they have.

Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Brooklyn Beckham attend the “Beckham” Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Will this fast track the brothers to reconcile? Don’t hold your breath

Sources close to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dished that these two did not know that Romeo and Kim had broken up.

Why? Because the brothers have not spoken in months.

That said, the news does not come to them as a surprise.

They figured that it was only a matter of time.

Romeo Beckham walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Alena Zakirova/Getty Images)

The relationship between Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull may be over, but the lingering resentments remain.

Reports highlight to Brooklyn resents that his brother ignored his advice, and that his parents seemed to side with Romeo.

While some reports have said that Brooklyn and Nicola deliberately ditched David’s 50th birthday party, TMZ says that they tried to see him and Victoria — only to be turned away.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

There are larger resentments at play

Long before Romeo and Kim, apparently David and Victoria treated Brooklyn in a “narcissistic” manner.

One that bothered Nicola, who stood up for her husband.

It really sounds like the brotherly drama and how their parents reacted just brought a lot of existing issues to the surface.