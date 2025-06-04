Brooklyn Beckham Covers ‘Mama’s Boy’ Tattoo as Reported Family Feud …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brooklyn Beckham just made his family’s reported feud a lot more permanent.

For years, the nepo baby and certified hottie has followed in his father’s footsteps, covering his body in various tattoos.

But amidst the family feud that he and his wife reportedly have with his famous parents, he has made a change. A change that seems like a declaration of war.

Brooklyn once had a tribute to his mother on his chest. Now? Well, see for yourself:

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posed for a series of snaps for Glamour Germany. They were the cover story.

While we’re a little unclear on why the article referred to the two “the world’s most talked-about couple” when that is untrue, there’s no disputing that they have been a hot topic lately.

That isn’t likely to change. See, the article’s series of photos of the two included shirtless snaps of Brooklyn.

In addition to thirst-trapping some fans, a major change to his tattoos is drawing attention from across the globe.

A couple of years ago, Brooklyn unveiled a massive tattoo on his right arm — a portrait of his beloved wife, Nicola.

However, long before that ink, he had a smaller tribute on his chest.

“Mama’s boy,” the simple text on the left side of his chest — just above his heart — read.

Read, not reads. Past tense. Because new tattoos have now very deliberately swallowed up that old message.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz pose ahead of the presentation of creations by Mugler for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 3, 2024. (Photo Credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Tattoos are symbolic, and changes to them are usually meaningful

Not only is Brooklyn Beckham’s old tattoo gone, but the new tattoo … are those just any old flowers?

Or, as some fans and critics now openly wonder on social media, is that specifically a tattoo of Nicola’s floral arrangement from their wedding? (To be clear, we do not know)

It is probably worth mentioning that some reports have said that Nicola felt that Victoria Beckham sabotaged the wedding, drawing attention to herself during Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance.

Or, you know, it could just be flowers.

Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

One important point to note is that this photoshoot is not from the past week. Glamour Germany took these snaps a few months ago.

That said, reports of tensions between Brooklyn and his famous parents have been ongoing for months.

It wasn’t so long ago that most of the world believed that it was simply a brotherly feud with Romeo.

And it is likely that this family friction has been quietly simmering for many months — if not for years.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend David Yurman High Jewelry Event with Michael B. Jordan on January 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURMAN)

Whatever is going on, it sounds like a painful time for the family

Look, it is entirely possible that Victoria knew that her eldest son was adding new tattoos — tattoos that would drown out the “mama’s boy” ink.

It is not unthinkable that this photoshoot was how she learned of it.

Especially considering how many family events Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly skipped out on this year.

Even if Victoria knew in advance that Brooklyn was scribbling over the shout-out, it could still sting anyway.

That said … we’ve yet to hear anything concrete about Brooklyn or Nicola doing anything wrong. Just living their lives as a ridiculously good-looking married couple.