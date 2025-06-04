Brooklyn Beckham Covers ‘Mama’s Boy’ Tattoo as Reported Family Feud …

Brooklyn Beckham just made his family’s reported feud a lot more permanent.
For years, the nepo baby and certified hottie has followed in his father’s footsteps, covering his body in various tattoos.
But amidst the family feud that he and his wife reportedly have with his famous parents, he has made a change. A change that seems like a declaration of war.
Brooklyn once had a tribute to his mother on his chest. Now? Well, see for yourself:
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posed for a series of snaps for Glamour Germany. They were the cover story.
While we’re a little unclear on why the article referred to the two “the world’s most talked-about couple” when that is untrue, there’s no disputing that they have been a hot topic lately.
That isn’t likely to change. See, the article’s series of photos of the two included shirtless snaps of Brooklyn.
In addition to thirst-trapping some fans, a major change to his tattoos is drawing attention from across the globe.
BROOKLYN BECKHAM#BrooklynBeckham pic.twitter.com/87MBV6pixs— @malecelebhub 🇬🇧🏴 (@HotHotmale2020) June 3, 2025
A couple of years ago, Brooklyn unveiled a massive tattoo on his right arm — a portrait of his beloved wife, Nicola.
However, long before that ink, he had a smaller tribute on his chest.
“Mama’s boy,” the simple text on the left side of his chest — just above his heart — read.
Read, not reads. Past tense. Because new tattoos have now very deliberately swallowed up that old message.
Tattoos are symbolic, and changes to them are usually meaningful
Not only is Brooklyn Beckham’s old tattoo gone, but the new tattoo … are those just any old flowers?
Or, as some fans and critics now openly wonder on social media, is that specifically a tattoo of Nicola’s floral arrangement from their wedding? (To be clear, we do not know)
It is probably worth mentioning that some reports have said that Nicola felt that Victoria Beckham sabotaged the wedding, drawing attention to herself during Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance.
Or, you know, it could just be flowers.
One important point to note is that this photoshoot is not from the past week. Glamour Germany took these snaps a few months ago.
That said, reports of tensions between Brooklyn and his famous parents have been ongoing for months.
It wasn’t so long ago that most of the world believed that it was simply a brotherly feud with Romeo.
And it is likely that this family friction has been quietly simmering for many months — if not for years.
Whatever is going on, it sounds like a painful time for the family
Look, it is entirely possible that Victoria knew that her eldest son was adding new tattoos — tattoos that would drown out the “mama’s boy” ink.
It is not unthinkable that this photoshoot was how she learned of it.
Especially considering how many family events Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly skipped out on this year.
Even if Victoria knew in advance that Brooklyn was scribbling over the shout-out, it could still sting anyway.
That said … we’ve yet to hear anything concrete about Brooklyn or Nicola doing anything wrong. Just living their lives as a ridiculously good-looking married couple.