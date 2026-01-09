Zach Bryan Shocks Fans With Lyrics About Brianna LaPaglia Split: ‘I’m Taking …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia broke up in late 2024, she went public with her pain, revealing that she was completely “blindsided” by the split.

That was just the beginning of the drama, and the breakup is now regarded as one of the messiest celebrity uncouplings of all time.

Now, Zach has fired the latest round of shots with lyrics that seem to offer an unflinching take on his side of the story.

US country musician Zach Bryan and girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Bryan’s new album, With Heaven on Top, debuted on Friday, and one song, “Skin,” seems to feature some dark commentary on his time with LaPaglia.

Specifically, he seems to refer to the matching tattoos he and Brianna got during their one-year relationship.

“I’m taking a blade to my old tattoos / I’m draining the blood between me and you / I’m taking a blade to my own skin,” Bryan sings on the track.

“And I ain’t never touching yours again / Yeah, I ain’t never touching yours again.”

During their relationship, Zach and Brianna revealed that they’d both had the words “How lucky are we?” tattooed on their arms. Bryan later used the phrase in a song.

Bri LaPaglia and Zach Bryan attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elsewhere on “Skin,” Bryan seems to reference his newfound sobriety.

“Do you still talk s–t on all your friends? / I’m here to take it all to the chin / This time stone-cold sober,” he sings.

Fans were quick to pick on what appeared to be allusions to his messy brreakup.

“This is def about chicken fry,” one fan commented on the song’s YouTube page (per Us Weekly).

“Not one for drama but is this about b. Chicken,” another wrote, referring to Brianna’s “Chickenfry” nickname.

“Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her,” Zach wrote on his Instagram Story in October of 2024.

Zach Bryan performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

“I’ve had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go out different ways. I am not perfect and never will be.”

LaPaglia later accused Bryan of emotional abuse.

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude,” she claimed.

“I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him. My brain’s rewired and I’m scared to make him mad.”

Bryan eventually moved on with Australian model Samantha Leonard, and the two tied the knot this past New Year’s Eve.

It briefly looked as though the drama between Zach and Brianna has come to an end — but Bryan likely opened a can of worms with his new album.