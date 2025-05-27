Nicola Peltz Holding Brooklyn Beckham ‘Hostage’ & …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s apparent conflict with his famous parents has only deepened.

Recently, Brooklyn shared a sweet video in which he gushed over his wife.

An alarming report says that his parents now refer to him as “the hostage,” blaming his wife for the family feud.

Skipping family gatherings is one thing. But is an affectionate motorcycle video part of a bitter family war?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Is Nicola Peltz holding Brooklyn Beckham as a ‘hostage’ and ‘controlling’ him?

On Sunday, May 25, The Daily Mail released a report alleging that Brooklyn Beckham’s loved ones fear that wife Nicola Peltz is controlling him.

“Brooklyn is now being referred to as ‘the hostage,'” the inside source claimed.

“He is in a situation where those who love Brooklyn fear that he is being controlled by Nicola,” the insider elaborated, “and it is heartbreaking.”

One aspect of the worries seems to come from a video that Brooklyn shared to Instagram over Memorial Day weekend.

Brooklyn and his wife ride on a motorcycle (both in helmets, thankfully!) in the post.

The caption is what garnered more attention.

“My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby,” Brooklyn affirmed. “You’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain)

What’s wrong with making a post about loving his wife?

“Videos like this are just not what he does. He will be dying inside,” the insider insisted of the post about his wife.

“He’s soppy, and he’s a romantic, but that video just isn’t him,” the source alleged.

“He hates all of that stuff,” the insider insisted. The source then claimed:

“So you have to wonder if Nicola was behind it.”

In the caption of a Memorial Day weekend motorcycle video, Brooklyn Beckham gushed over his wife. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Most might argue that a 26-year-old man gushing over the woman he loves is pretty normal and not the product of a master manipulator.

However, numerous commenters seemed to see eye-to-eye with that insider, blasting Brooklyn for making an affectionate post about his wife.

“I always choose you baby” is a fairly normal thing to say to your partner.

But some saw it as a deliberate jab at his parents, and also chose to view this as a bad thing.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Premiere Of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Some very vocal people want to portray Nicola as some sort of villain

However, Page Six heard from a different insider that did not portray Nicola Peltz as the second coming of Machiavelli. Or of Shakespeare’s Iago.

“It’s sad that someone would take a simple statement of love and appreciation for someone’s wife and try to mock and manipulate it into something that it isn’t,” this second insider lamented.

“It’s just the latest unnecessary and baseless personal attack,” the source described. “And hopefully it will stop soon.”