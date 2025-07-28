Cruz Beckham Speaks Up Amidst Bitter Family Feud: Is He ‘Team Brooklyn’ or …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cruz Beckham has had it.

The youngest of the Beckham brothers has been vagueposting up a storm in recent months.

Considering the barrage of family feud reports during this same period, people aren’t really scratching their heads over the targets of the 20-year-old’s ire.

Cruz seems thoroughly at odds with brother Brooklyn and sister-in-law Nicola … unless he’s angry with Romeo and his parents. Or both sides? Let’s take a look.

Cruz Beckham arrives at the Warner Music Brit awards after party at Claridges Hotel on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for INEOS Automotive)

Cruz Beckham is clearly angry

In recent months, Cruz Beckham’s followers have been getting an earful on his Instagram Notes.

The Meta-owned platform’s “Notes” feature is only a few years old and is easily overlooked.

It is essentially a status update feature.

And Cruz’s deeply hostile and at times obscenity-laden posts have made his status loud and clear.

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Page Six reports that Cruz’s blistering Instagram Notes posts have included: “You’re a fraud.” Ouch!

“Ur a d–k now,” another read. “Instant karma gonna get you.”

Others read: “F–king hell,” “It had to be difficult,” “People notice,” and “Ur dead to me.”

Cruz Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, looks on prior to the match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United during round one of the 2024 MLS Playoffs at Chase Stadium on October 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

‘How can 2 people’ … is he talking about both of his brothers?

“Oh its stockholm syndrome,” Cruz Beckham wrote in another update. “Bloody inbreds.”

He also wrote: “Etiquette,” “Whole family o’ c–ts,” and “How can 2 people make so many ugly c–ts.”

We have to point out that the C-word has a much more casual usage in non-American English-speaking countries. It’s still rude, but not gasp-inducing. Also?

That last line raises questions about the target of Cruz’s ire.

Cruz Beckham and David Beckham attend the “Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything” Premiere at Odeon West End on November 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

These messages do not have context. You know back in, like, 2010 if someone might make a Facebook status of “super annoyed right now” or something like that? Or they might have done something similar on Twitter?

All of that is vagueposting. They’re not naming the people getting on their nerves. Well, neither is Cruz.

And Cruz has chosen an overlooked feature to lay into … clearly, several people, some of whom seem to be related.

Cruz David Beckham arrives prior to a game between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on March 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Is Cruz Beckham saying that he’s Team Brooklyn or Team Romeo?

Cruz could have said many things to single out Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

He could have said many things to identify Romeo Beckham and parents David and Victoria. He did not.

Maybe he’s mad at one brother or the other. He could also be angry with both brothers for this ugly reported feud. If he feels that they’re tearing apart the family, his anger is understandable.

That said … it is entirely possible that Cruz is talking about something else.

He’s a 20-year-old and just because most of what we know about his life is his family doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have more going on.