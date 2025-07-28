Cruz Beckham Speaks Up Amidst Bitter Family Feud: Is He ‘Team Brooklyn’ or …

Cruz Beckham has had it.
The youngest of the Beckham brothers has been vagueposting up a storm in recent months.
Considering the barrage of family feud reports during this same period, people aren’t really scratching their heads over the targets of the 20-year-old’s ire.
Cruz seems thoroughly at odds with brother Brooklyn and sister-in-law Nicola … unless he’s angry with Romeo and his parents. Or both sides? Let’s take a look.
Cruz Beckham is clearly angry
In recent months, Cruz Beckham’s followers have been getting an earful on his Instagram Notes.
The Meta-owned platform’s “Notes” feature is only a few years old and is easily overlooked.
It is essentially a status update feature.
And Cruz’s deeply hostile and at times obscenity-laden posts have made his status loud and clear.
Page Six reports that Cruz’s blistering Instagram Notes posts have included: “You’re a fraud.” Ouch!
“Ur a d–k now,” another read. “Instant karma gonna get you.”
Others read: “F–king hell,” “It had to be difficult,” “People notice,” and “Ur dead to me.”
‘How can 2 people’ … is he talking about both of his brothers?
“Oh its stockholm syndrome,” Cruz Beckham wrote in another update. “Bloody inbreds.”
He also wrote: “Etiquette,” “Whole family o’ c–ts,” and “How can 2 people make so many ugly c–ts.”
We have to point out that the C-word has a much more casual usage in non-American English-speaking countries. It’s still rude, but not gasp-inducing. Also?
That last line raises questions about the target of Cruz’s ire.
These messages do not have context. You know back in, like, 2010 if someone might make a Facebook status of “super annoyed right now” or something like that? Or they might have done something similar on Twitter?
All of that is vagueposting. They’re not naming the people getting on their nerves. Well, neither is Cruz.
And Cruz has chosen an overlooked feature to lay into … clearly, several people, some of whom seem to be related.
Is Cruz Beckham saying that he’s Team Brooklyn or Team Romeo?
Cruz could have said many things to single out Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.
He could have said many things to identify Romeo Beckham and parents David and Victoria. He did not.
Maybe he’s mad at one brother or the other. He could also be angry with both brothers for this ugly reported feud. If he feels that they’re tearing apart the family, his anger is understandable.
That said … it is entirely possible that Cruz is talking about something else.
He’s a 20-year-old and just because most of what we know about his life is his family doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have more going on.