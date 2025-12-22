Vincent Zampella Cause of Death: ‘Call of Duty’ Creator Was 55

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of gaming today.

Vincent Zampella — the tech executive who was best known as one of the architects behind the Call of Duty franchise — has passed away.

He was just 55 years old.

Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment, introduces the video game “Titanfall 2” during Electronics Arts news conference on June 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

News of Zampella’s death comes courtesy of Los Angeles NBC affiliate NBC4.

According to early reports, Zampella was killed in a single-car accident on Southern California’s Angeles Crest Highway.

The head of Respawn Entertainment and the former CEO of Infinity Ward was driving his Ferrari when he suddenly lost control and struck a concrete barrier.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one passenger was ejected and later died at an area hospital.

CEO, Respawn Entertainment Vince Zampella speaks at the 7th Annual Produced By Conference at Paramount Studios on May 31, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The driver died at the scene after being trapped inside the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames.

“For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed,” said the California Highway Patrol in a statement issued Monday (via Deadline).

“The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and the driver remained trapped. Both parties succumbed to their injuries. It is currently unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.”

Zampella co-founded Respawn Entertainment in 2010.

The studio was acquired by EA in 2017.

Respawn is best known for the video games Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order.

Vince Zampella and Brie Larson attend the BATTLEFIELD 6 reveal celebration hosted by Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios at Sunset Room Hollywood on July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for EA Entertainment)

Zampella was widely regarded as one of the gaming industry’s greatest success stories.

Across social media today, fans from around the globe are paying tribute to his beloved body of work.

Zampella is survived by three children. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones as they try to process this devastating loss.