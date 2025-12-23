Kyle Chrisley PUNCHED Police Officers Prior to Arrest, Records State

Reading Time: 3 minutes

New information has come to light regarding Kyle Chrisley and his recent arrest.

As previously reported, the reality star was taken into custody a few days ago due to assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was arrested in Tennessee this past Saturday night and charged with the aforementioned crimes… along with three charges for assaulting a first responder, and resisting arrest.

(Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

We can now report the following:

The 34-year old allegedly became violent with police before they ultimately arrested him in Rutherford County on December 20, based on a new statement from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle, who is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, reportedly punched and injured three officers.

“When attempting to speak with Mr. Chrisley, he became immediately aggressive, charged at deputies and began to throw punches and assault deputies,” RCSO Sgt. Brady Greene reported, according to the statement. “After a physical altercation and deployment of OC Spray, Mr. Chrisley was taken into custody.”

Kyle’s wife, Ashleigh, made the initial call, stating that he was being “belligerent,” the sheriff’s office added.

Authorities further claim that Kyle appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and supposedly admitted to drinking approximately 64 ounces of beer that night.

In this handout photo provided by the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, Kyle Chrisley is seen in a police booking photo at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after his arrest by the Smyrna, Tennessee Police Department on charges for aggravated assault on March 14, 2023 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Rutherford County Adult Detention Center via Getty Images)

Kyle was released on $88,5000 bond and has a hearing set for January 27.

This wasn’t his first run-in with the law, either.

As Chrisley Knows Best fans know well, he has a history of arrests dating back to 2013. Hence the mugshots above and below.

In March 2023, Kyle was arrested for alleged felony aggravated assault following a physical altercation with a supervisor while working at a truck rental company in Smyrna, Tennessee.

In 2019, Kyle was hospitalized following an attempted suicide.

The mug shot of Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle. (Rutherford County Sheriff Office)

Back in 2016, Todd and Julie — who spent time in prison themselves for financial fraud before President Donald Trump issued them an undeserved pardon — were awarded full custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, due to her dad’s troubled history.

In August, Kyle filed a $1.7 million lawsuit against Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies over a September 2024 aggravated assault arrest.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.