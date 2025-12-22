Helen Siff Cause of Death: ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Will & Grace’ …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of television today.

Helen Siff — the character actress best known for her work on beloved sitcoms like Modern Family and Will & Grace — has passed away.

She was 88 years old.

Actress Helen Siff has died at the age of 88. (YouTube)

News of Siff’s death comes courtesy of a statement from her family, who confirmed that she passed away on Thursday after a “long, painful illness.”

“Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set,” the family said in their statement (per People).

“She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told.”

Born in Woodmere, NY in 1937, Siff accumulated more than 70 roles across TV and film during her decades-long career.

Her first jobs included appearing as a waitress in Lou Grant in 1981 and as a cashier in 1984’s The Karate Kid.

She also appeared in multiple episodes of Married… with Children, as well as single episodes of Will & Grace, Ellen, Scrubs, Modern Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Spin City.

A character actress beloved by casting directors for her professionalism and comic timing, Helen also appeared in a wide array of films, including Don’t Mess With the Zohan, with Adam Sandler, and Hail, Caesar!, where she appeared alongside George Clooney.

Though she may not have been a household name, Siff was known to film and television fans all over the world.

As her family noted in their statement, she possessed “the rare gift of making even the smallest part memorable.”

Our thoughts go out to Helen Siff’s loved ones as they mourn this one-of-a-kind talent.