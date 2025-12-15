Rob Reiner’s Daughter Speaks on Stunning, Awful Murder of Parents

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tracy Reiner has broken her silence on a truly unimaginable tragedy.

As previously reported, long-time director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were found dead on Sunday in their California home.

According to local authorities, the spouses had their throats slashed — and their son, Nick Reiner, is being questioned in connection with the alleged murders, although he has not yet been formally charged.

Rob Reiner attends the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 LA Dinner at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, March 22, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

“I came from the greatest family ever,” Tracy Reiner told NBC News not long after this awful news went public. “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”

Rob and Michelle were reportedly discovered by another daughter, Romy, late on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to a home to provide medical aid.

Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman dead. The victims were later confirmed as Rob and Michele.

MichÃ¨le Halberstadt and Rob Reiner attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Online records, meanwhile, confirm that Nick Reiner is now in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He has a history of mental health problems and substance abuse.

Rob and Michele met when Rob directed When Harry Met Sally… one of his many legendary films, including The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992).

They shared the three children mentioned above.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” a spokesperson for the family said in a statement to Variety on Monday morning.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of “The American President” during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

As more information continues to emerge surrounding Rob and Michele’s deaths, celebrities have mourned the loss of the Hollywood icon.

“Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors,” Ben Stiller wrote via X, for example.

“He made some of the most formative movies for my generation. He came out [from] behind a huge comedic shadow of the great Carl Reiner and being a TV actor to being a great director who made an incredible run of movies. Spinal Tap is one of the best comedies ever made — and the list goes on.

“He was a kind caring person who was really, really funny.

“I didn’t know him well but was always a fan and I feel a real sadness for those who did, and his family.”