Rachael Carpani Cause of Death: ‘NCIS Los Angeles’ Star Passes Away …

We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood today.

Beloved actress Rachael Carpani has passed away at the age of 45.

News of her death comes courtesy of a statement written by her parents and shared on social media by her sister:

Actress Rachel Carpani arrives on the yellow carpet at “The Simpsons Movie” Australian premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park on July 24, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December,” the statement read.

“The funeral will be a private event, to be held on Friday 19th December with close family and friends,” the family continued, adding:

“The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements.”

The family did not go into specifics with regard to the nature of Rachael’s illness.

But it seems that either they did not expect it to act so quickly, or they were not aware that her condition was terminal.

We will have further updates on that aspect of this story as new information becomes available.

Though best known in the US for her appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles, Rachael is famous in her native Australia for starring roles on some of the nation’s most popular shows.

In addition to appearing in multiple episodes of the long-running soap opera Home & Away, Carpani starred as Jodi Fountain in the acclaimed series McLeod’s Daughters, which ran from 2001 and 2009.

Carpani also appeared on such series as The Rachels, If There Be Thorns, and The Glades.

Actress Rachael Carpani has died at the age of 45. (YouTube/CBS)

She played the lead role in the acclaimed bus short-lived Lifetime crime drama Against the Wall.

Across social media, family, friends and a legion of adoring fans have paid tribute to Rachael.

“I am so incredibly saddened to learn of your darling sisters passing. I am so sorry. I grew up watching & wanting to be her. Sending much love and enveloping hugs to your family,” one person wrote on her family’s announcement (via People).

“Praying for your beautiful family!” another added.

“I loved your sister in McLeod’s daughters! Sorry for your loss! Xo,” a third chimed in.

Our thoughts go out to Rachael Carpani’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.