Rihanna Dazzles Fans with Pregnancy Photos, Reigns Supreme Over Maternity Fashion

Rihanna is wowing fans with jaw-dropping baby bump pics.

No one does pregnancy like RiRi.

Back in September, Rihanna welcomed her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Check out these stunning pregnancy pics. Her maternity fashion is without parallel.

Singer Rihanna attends the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Awards on November 3, 2025. (Photo Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Rihanna does pregnancy photos like no other

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Rihanna put all of her thanks on display with an Instagram photo album.

The throwback photos featured numerous looks at her pregnant body.

Rihanna’s baby bump was impossible to miss — especially when she wore only a bikini and maternity jewelry.

By that, we mean a long belly chain that sparkles in the sunlight.

Obviously, the singer has been gorgeous every day of her life. But her pregnancy photos (and accompanying fashion) have been consistently next-level.

In fact, fans have long admired Rihanna’s sense of maternity style.

Her first pregnancy was back in 2022.

The baby bump pics, the fashion, the snaps that she shared to social media were all entirely on point.

Some folks very understandably pick a look and stick with it throughout a pregnancy.

But, in Rihanna’s case, she has worn layered open-front looks, dazzlingly sheer tops, and of course bejeweled tummy looks.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend the red carpet of the movie Highest 2 Lowest during the 78th Cannes Film Festival Cannes France 2025/05/19. (Photo Credit: LAURENT HOU/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Wait, is Rihanna currently pregnant?

Just a reminder: these are throwback photos.

Rihanna is not currently pregnant. It would be medically inadvisable for her to become pregnant until some time in 2027.

The singer gave birth to her third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, on September 13, 2025.

These images are throwback snaps.

As you might surmise from the scope of Rihanna’s baby bump, many are specifically from this past summer.

Rihanna attends the “Smurfs” Global Premiere at Mont des Arts on June 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Antoine Flament/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

However, these photos were largely unreleased.

These never-before-seen glimpses at Rihanna are jaw-dropping and highlight her profound sense of style.

Remember, Rihanna is not only a phenomenal singer and a skilled actress.

She also built a beauty business that made her a billionaire. Understanding fashion has to go with the territory.

(RiRi is also a 90 Day Fiance superfan, but that is neither here nor there)

Sunday, November 30, 2025 had Rihanna in a celebratory mood. (Image Credit: Instagram)

To be clear, these were not Thanksgiving photos

Though Rihanna’s delightful baby bump photodump came over Thanksgiving weekend, she had a different national celebration in mind.

Sunday was Barbados’ 59th year of independence from Great Britain.

It was also the country’s 4th year as a republic.

(Did you know that independence from England is the most popular non-religious holiday in the world?)

So Rihanna had a lot to celebrate — personally and patriotically.