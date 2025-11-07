Grammy Nominations 2026: Addison Rae Stuns Industry, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga Lead the …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 68th Grammy Awards won’t take place until February of next year, but the full list of nominees was announced on Friday morning.

The nominations were revealed by a star-studded group of past winners — including Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Lizzo, Chappell Roan, and Sam Smith — in a ceremony streamed live on the Academy’s website.

So who’s in the best position to take home a load of golden gramophones?

Scroll on for the full list of the nominees in the major categories!

Addison Rae attends Spotlight: Addison Rae at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on August 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Some items of note: Kendrick Lamar received the most nominations, with Lady Gaga following close behind.

And beloved influencer Addison Rae proved that she’s the real deal as a singer, scoring a nom for Best New Artist.

Also, don’t worry, Swifties: Taylor Swift was not snubbed by the Academy. The Life of a Showgirl was not released ahead of this year’s deadline. We’re sure she’ll clean up in 2027.

And with that, on to the nominees!

Record of the Year

DtMF, Bad Bunny

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety, Doechii

WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga

Luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA

The Subway, Chappell Roan

APT., ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar, winner of the Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year Awards for “Not Like Us” poses in the press room during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

SWAG, Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM, Lady Gaga

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

MUTT, Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator

Song of the Year

Abracadabra, Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Anxiety, Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

APT., Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

DtMF, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich,, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”], EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Luther, Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew, Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

Manchild, Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures “Joker: Folie a Deux” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES, Justin Bieber

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Disease, Lady Gaga

The Subway, Chappell Roan

Messy, Lola Young

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG, Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM, Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS, GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly, JID

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator

Pusha T and Malice of Clipse perform onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day, Charley Crockett

American Romance, Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World, Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price

Ain’t In It For My Health, Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine, Eric Church

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert

The 68th Grammys will take place on February 1, 2026 and air on CBS. Good luck to all of the nominees!