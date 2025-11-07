Grammy Nominations 2026: Addison Rae Stuns Industry, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga Lead the …

The 68th Grammy Awards won’t take place until February of next year, but the full list of nominees was announced on Friday morning.
The nominations were revealed by a star-studded group of past winners — including Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Lizzo, Chappell Roan, and Sam Smith — in a ceremony streamed live on the Academy’s website.
So who’s in the best position to take home a load of golden gramophones?
Scroll on for the full list of the nominees in the major categories!
Some items of note: Kendrick Lamar received the most nominations, with Lady Gaga following close behind.
And beloved influencer Addison Rae proved that she’s the real deal as a singer, scoring a nom for Best New Artist.
Also, don’t worry, Swifties: Taylor Swift was not snubbed by the Academy. The Life of a Showgirl was not released ahead of this year’s deadline. We’re sure she’ll clean up in 2027.
And with that, on to the nominees!
Record of the Year
DtMF, Bad Bunny
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety, Doechii
WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish
Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
Luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA
The Subway, Chappell Roan
APT., ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny
SWAG, Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM, Lady Gaga
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
MUTT, Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
Song of the Year
Abracadabra, Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Anxiety, Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
APT., Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
DtMF, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich,, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”], EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Luther, Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew, Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
Manchild, Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Best Pop Solo Performance
DAISIES, Justin Bieber
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Disease, Lady Gaga
The Subway, Chappell Roan
Messy, Lola Young
Best Pop Vocal Album
SWAG, Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus
MAYHEM, Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS, GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly, JID
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
Best Traditional Country Album
Dollar A Day, Charley Crockett
American Romance, Lukas Nelson
Oh What A Beautiful World, Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price
Ain’t In It For My Health, Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers
Evangeline Vs. The Machine, Eric Church
Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert
The 68th Grammys will take place on February 1, 2026 and air on CBS. Good luck to all of the nominees!