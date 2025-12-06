Miley Cyrus Pregnant? The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Miley Cyrus pregnant?

That is actually an age-old question (older than it should be, if we’re being honest).

But Miley pregnancy speculation returns depending upon factors like hiatuses from public appearances, her relationship status, and more.

What has Miley herself said about this rumor?

‘Is Miley Cyrus pregnant?’ is not a new question (but it should be)

This year, a clip of Miley Cyrus addressing the rumor that she is pregnant made the rounds.

What makes this particular clip so remarkable is that it is not recent.

This isn’t from her lengthy relationship with or short marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

She was not even an adult at the time.

Miley was only 14 years old and a Disney star when grown adults parroted a baseless claim that she was pregnant.

As you can see in this throwback video on Reddit, Miley handled the question with a lot of maturity and clarity.

“I am not pregnant. I am 14 years old, and that is very lame because I’m a minor,” she told the cameras in 2007.

This was on a red carpet — so we’re not talking about an absurd rumor remaining on social media, either.

“And yeah. So stupid. The main reason that I’m here tonight [is to] set the record straight,” Miley added at the time.

She speculated: “I think that people that make stuff up like that do that, [it’s] kind of a cry for help, for attention.”

Does Miley want to have kids?

More than half of people under 50 don’t want kids.

That includes all of Millennials, younger Gen Xers, Gen Z, and we’re pretty sure that Gen Alpha are children so they are probably not answering surveys.

Miley Cyrus was born in 1992. No matter where you draw the line on the Millennial/Zoomer divide, she’s firmly in the Millennial camp.

And she is no exception to the majority take of younger adults.

In 2019, Miley told Elle that everyone is “expected to keep the planet populated,” particularly if they happen to have a working uterus.

“And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose,” Miley observed, “there is so much judgment and anger.”

Pointing out alarming legislation over the past decade, she added: “They try to make and change laws to force it upon you.”

Grimly, Miley noted: “even if you become pregnant in a violent situation.”

In many cases, people who do not want children feel this way due to our dismal financial realities.

But she noted that many are blissfully child-free.

Her fans are, in a way, a little like her kids

And Miley Cyrus has spoken on the topic more recently, admitting that she wasn’t sure if she wants kids in July 2024.

In her mind, her fans are a little like her children.

(That’s a sentiment shared by her godmother, Dolly Parton)

At some point, hopefully society will progress to a point where both people will be able to afford to have kids (and have confidence that they aren’t inheriting our current hell world) and where people won’t ask if someone’s pregnant. That question is almost always rude.

For now, perhaps we should settle for “unless you’re a doctor or guidance counselor, don’t ask if a 14-year-old is pregnant.” That should not have to be explained to anyone.

These days, Miley is engaged to Maxx Morando. Maybe they’ll decide to have kids together. Maybe not!

If they do, we’re sure that Miley will share the news when she sees fit!