Janelle Brown to Kody: I Don’t Know Who You Are Anymore

Janelle Brown has no reason to hold back any longer.

On the December 7 episode of Sister Wives, Kody will decide to sit down with his former spouses and attempt to repair his relationships with them.

And he’ll start with Janelle.

(TLC)

“I just wanted to come and say that I apologize,” Kody says in a clip from the installment posted by People Magazine, adding that he has a list of apologies.

“I just love to apologize for, the first thing is, I want to kind of go backwards. I want to apologize for just being so angry and so bitter over the family breakup, and just nobody deserved to have me be that angry.”

Janelle replies by saying that she didn’t recognize Kody toward the end of their marriage.

“I kept thinking I don’t know who this guy is,” she explains. “I used to always tell everybody, I’m like, ‘This is not the guy that I was married to forever.’ You know what I mean.”

(TLC)

In a confessional, Janelle spells things out even more explicitly.

“The person I would see speaking all these things publicly, I’m like, ‘I don’t know who that guy is.’ I still don’t recognize him,” she tells the camera.

“It’s like somebody I’ve seen that I used to know a long time ago, lots of pieces that I recognize, lots of common things that we can remember together, but I don’t, I don’t recognize [him].

“He lives a completely different life; it feels like now. So do I.”

The footage then cuts back to the exes talking to each other… and Janelle recalling the dream she had for her marriage and their family, saying on air:

“I never saw this coming in a million years.”

Janelle Brown should be so very happy she’s done with Kody. (TLC)

Janelle appears to be moving on quite well since leaving Kody about three years ago.

But that doesn’t mean things aren’t always easy.

“When the family fell apart, I mourned more the loss of the ideal of what we were trying to do, right?” she adds on the episode.

“We had that ideal… We all got together and we were gonna raise the kids. Thank goodness the kids are all still pretty much they’re siblings, really, you know, that was one of the biggest things that we did accomplish. We had this whole ideal of how it was going to be.”

In her confessional, Janelle goes on:

“I think when I finally left Kody, I thought about the family so much more than our relationship for many, many, many years.

“I think maybe I lost track of our relationship and it might have been detrimental. I probably should have been focused a little bit more on our relationship and not so much the family.”

(TLC)

Kody revealed on last Sunday’s episode his reasoning for wanting to apologize to each of his ex wives.

“I kind of got just prayerfully tuned in, trying to go, ‘Okay God, what should I do about this mess that I’m in and how I feel?’ I just started getting this vibe that I need to go apologize,” he said in front of the camera.

“What I need to own about the breakups, about how things happened with the family. I don’t know how to say this just straight as I can: I want to set them free, just get them to stop thinking, talking, being about me.”

Sounds nice and narcissistic as always.

No wonder these women don’t want to reconcile with Kody.