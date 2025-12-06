Yes, Meghan Markle Reached Out to Father in Wake of Leg Amputation

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve likely heard before, Meghan Markle is VERY estranged from her father.

Going back about two years ago, for example, Thomas Markle openly pushed to see his grandchildren because his daughter wasn’t talking to him at the time.

To be clear, Thomas previously faked a heart attack to get out of attending Meghan’s wedding and Meghan called him a liar and… it’s been a whole thing.

But something happened this week.

Meghan Markle speaks on stage during the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival at Spring Studios on October 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

After a blood clot was found in Thomas’ leg, he was forced to undergo a very serious operation — in which his leg was amputated.

“My dad is being very brave,” Meghan’s half-brother told The Daily Mail a couple days ago.

“His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly. I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated.”

We also learned that Thomas’ medical journey is not over yet.

While his son said this procedure was “a cause of life or death,” he noted that the lighting director will need undergo another surgery to remove a blood clot in his left thigh.

Meghan Markle attends Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 at Salamander Hotel on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

Where does Meghan Markle fall in all of this?

“I can confirm she has reached out to her father,” a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex told various outlets on Friday.

That’s all the information we have at the moment about the mother of two.

Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, though, believes the strain of the last few years had taken its toll on their dad.

“He is a strong man, but he has been through so much,” the 61-year-old recently told the British newspaper. “My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke and an earthquake.”

(Image Credit: BBC)

Thomas Jr. and Samantha are Thomas’ kids from his first marriage. He shares Meghan with ex-wife Doria Ragland.

“One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. His left leg has been removed below the knee. They were worried about infection setting in — sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying,” Thomas Jr. continued to The Dailt Mail.

“There was no option given. It was either, ‘We have to operate now and remove the leg, or he may die.’ It was a life-threatening situation.”

He also asked for “everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts.”