Dolly Parton Health Update Brings Relief After Sister Asks for Prayers

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have a health update on Dolly Parton.

And not a moment too soon.

Last month, we heard about Dolly Parton’s health challenges from the singer herself.

After her sister asked for prayers, things looked grim. But now, there’s good news.

Beloved singer Dolly Parton speaks onstage at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Is Dolly Parton okay?

As we previously reported, on Tuesday, October 7, Dolly Parton’s sister, Freida, took to Facebook to ask for prayers.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” she began her post.

“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” Freida acknowledged.

“I truly believe in the power of prayer,” she wrote. “And I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Freida affirmed: “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine.”

On October 7, 2025, Freida Parton asked for Facebook followers to pray for her famous sister. (Image Credit; Facebook)

In concluding her post, Freida Parton wrote: “Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Naturally, this post set off alarm bells.

Yes, fans were already aware that Dolly is facing health problems.

But if what had seemed like minor health problems were prompting calls for prayer, maybe they were were than anyone realized?

According to Freida herself, there is no cause for panic.

Living legend Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of FameÂ® and Museum’s new exhibit ‘Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker’ at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

‘I didn’t mean to scare anyone’

Later, on Tuesday evening, Freida Parton took to the same social media platform to share a new message about Dolly Parton’s health.

“I want to clear something up,” she began her new post.

Freida wrote: “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.”

She acknowledged: “She’s been a little under the weather.”

“And,” Freida explained, “I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.”

Hours after asking for prayers, Freida Parton apologized for alarming people. (Image Credit; Facebook)

“It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister,” Freida explained.

“Thank you all for lifting her up,” she then expressed to the world.

On behalf of herself and perhaps of Dolly, Freida affirmed: “Your love truly makes a difference.”

It is true that Dolly is one of the most beloved figures on the planet.

This American icon transcends most political boundaries. She is a national treasure.

National treasure Dolly Parton attends “Dolly: An Original Musical” fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This is of course a huge relief for millions of fans

Dolly Parton is not merely a singer and an actress and a theme park owner. She is an inspiration.

Even in these deeply divided times, in the absolute hellscape of daily horrors that is 2025, love for Dolly unites almost all of us.

Obviously, we all continue to worry for her.

She lost husband Carl Dean after a lifetime together. And she is grappling with her own health issues.

We all hope that Dolly makes a complete and full recovery.