Adam the Woo Cause of Death: Beloved YouTuber Was 51

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media:

David Adam Williams — the travel influencer known to his followers as Adam the Woo — has passed away.

He was just 51 years old.

YouTuber Adam the Woo has died at the age of 51. (YouTube)

Williams was found dead inside his home in Celebration, Florida.

News of his passing comes courtesy of a report from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

“The residence was secured, and no contact was made with the adult male residing there,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office tells People.

“Deputies then responded back to the location for an unattended death at 2:53 pm.

“A friend had borrowed a ladder and looked in the 3rd story window to see a male on a bed that was not moving. Upon entering the residence with Fire Rescue, the male was reported deceased.”

After starting his first YouTube channel in 2009, Adam launched The Daily Woo in 2012.

He posted a vlog every day for five years, eventually vlogging from all 50 states.

His final vlog, posted on December 21, was a tour of Christmas decorations around Celebration.

“This breaks my heart and I want to say nothing right now,” Williams’ friend and fellow YouTuber Justin Scarred wrote in a Facebook post (via People).

“I don’t have the right photo or the right words. But with all the rumors, I feel I need to say what I can. The world has lost a giant, and I have lost a friend closer to me than blood.”

Scarred went on to ask his followers to “Please pray for his parents Jim and June and his sister Faith.”

“I can’t believe I’m typing this…..I’m absolutely devastated to hear of the sudden passing of my good friend Adam The Woo,” Williams’ friend Chris Yon wrote on Instagram.

“I just visited him four days ago in Celebration Florida,” Yon continued, adding:

“We rode around town in his golf cart checking out the decorations, talking about his recent international travel, his excitement for upcoming plans on his YouTube channel, and even a Rays game Adam and I were talking about going to next year. I truly don’t know what to say. I’m in complete shock. RIP David Adam Williams.”

No cause of death has been reported, but medical examiners are in the process of investigating.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to Williams’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.