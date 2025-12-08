Miley Cyrus Was Secretly Adopted by Tish & Billy Ray Cyrus, Lawsuit Claims

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Billy Ray Cyrus went to court to prove that Miley Cyrus is not the secret, adopted child of a woman no one’s ever heard of before.

The latest wild rumor about Miley comes on the heels of her joyous engagement news.

That’s not great timing!

This woman claims to have given birth to Miley as a tween and signed an adoption agreement with Billy Ray and Tish — one that they allegedly totally ignored.

Singer Miley Cyrus and parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus arrive for the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Miley Cyrus the child of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus?

Billy Ray Cyrus’ response to the lawsuit claiming that Miley Cyrus is secretly her biological daughter was to call it “false and absurd.”

He also filed a bunch of motions in court, as you can imagine. Because, yes, she filed a lawsuit.

To start at the beginning, a woman named Jayme Lee filed a lawsuit in May, according to The Daily Mail.

Within the filing, Lee alleges that she, and not Tish Cyrus, gave birth to Miley.

Significantly, Lee claims that she was 12 years old at the time.

Singer/actress Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attends the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

Lee’s lawsuit claims that she entered into a “private adoption agreement” with Billy Ray and Tish.

She alleges that she experienced “severe emotional distress” when Billy Ray “misrepresented the circumstances” of the alleged adoption.

(That is, Billy Ray would tell you that Miley, who looks very much like her siblings and strongly resembles Tish, is his and Tish’s biological child)

According to Lee, the alleged adoption agreement granted her permission to name Miley — and to work as her nanny and piano teacher.

(For the record, Miley’s birth name is Destiny, which is a wonderful name for a horse. Miley was a nickname, but seems to better fit a human being)

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios on June 16, 2015. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The lawsuit contained a litany of complaints

Because Billy Ray Cyrus did not abide by this alleged agreement regarding Miley Cyrus, Jayne Lee is suing him and Tish for “breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and unlawful interference with parental rights.”

She claimed that Billy Ray and Tish suddenly ghosted her shortly after Miley’s birth.

Allegedly, they “threatened” her “with police action” after Miley was born. This claim emerged in her amended filing in June.

Within the filing, Lee demanded a supervised DNA test for maternity and paternity of Miley and of her parents.

Pending the results, she wanted to revisit the legality of the alleged adoption.

Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In October, a judge declined Lee’s request for a trial.

On November 20, Billy Ray filed a motion to dismiss. He accused Lee of filing this lawsuit solely to harass him and his family.

On December 1, he filed a response to Lee’s amended complaint from June. He shared that he had only recently become aware of this lawsuit.

On December 5, the court dismissed Lee’s lawsuit — with prejudice. That means that she cannot simply file it again.

Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, and Billy Ray Cyrus attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Is that the end of discussion?

Most people could look at photos and reasonably conclude that Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus are Miley Cyrus’ full biological parents. The family resemblance is pretty strong.

(We should acknowledge that sometimes, people who are not blood relatives strongly resemble each other — but we are not claiming that this is the case here)

Whatever prompted Lee to bring her lawsuit, it seems likely that something — maybe several somethings — terrible happened over the course of her life. Obviously.

That is purely speculation, founded primarily upon the absolute horror story of someone claiming to have given birth at age 12. Giving birth to any child as a tween, Miley or not, connotes a series of traumas and hardships.

This lawsuit was likely filled with a lot of distressing emotions for everyone involved. Perhaps the court’s dismissal will bring at least some of the parties some measure of peace.