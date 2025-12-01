Kody Brown: Wow, Apparently I’m an A-Hole!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kody Brown has at last come to the same realization that most of the free world landed on age ago:

He’s really nor a very good person.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody was determined to set his former spouses “free” by going around and making amends with Janelle, Meri and Christine.

Nevermind that none of these women seemed to really be in the mood for an apology.

(TLC)

At one point on the installment, Kody arrived in North Carolina to meet up with Janelle… before revealing to viewers that he had yet to reach out to Meri or Christine about having a deep talk with either of them.

The father of 17 added that he was starting with Janelle because she was the least hostile toward him.

“My heart isn’t soft enough to actually apologize to them yet,” Kody explained. “The devil gets in your head. You know, like, Father in Heaven, I need some help here, ‘cause me, this jack wagon, I’m just an a$$hole to most people and I really don’t want to do that anymore.”

Brown went on to say he never saw himself this way until about four years ago — that’s when Christine left him.

She was then followed by Janelle and Meri.

“I never thought I was until I got divorced,” he said. “I thought everybody liked me and then when, you know, the three people you thought you were the superhero for says, ‘You’re an ahole,’ [it’s like], what are you talking about? You’re the a$$hole!”

(TLC)

Kody has been showing a softer side of late.

He was recently reduced to tears after receiving a message in front of the camera from legal wife Robyn.

He’s even admitted that he’s a terrible father.

We’re not used to this sort of self-reflection from Kody Brown, whose own daughter just trashed him as a joke and a liar.

Seriously, Leon Brown has known her dad is an A-Hole for a very long time.

Kody Brown is a rather unpopular reality TV star in our opinion. (TLC)

“There’s a ridiculous video of my father circulating,” Leon said on social media, referring to footage of Kody claiming he has reached out to his adult children in order to fix their relationships.

“Let me be so fc-king clear: I have not heard from that man since my brother killed himself,” they added, emphasizing:

“Kody blatantly blew me off at Garrison’s funeral. He is a liar. He is a joke of a father.”

Maybe an a$$hole, one might say. Right, Kody?