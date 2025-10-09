Janelle Brown Documents “Progress” in “New Life Chapter”

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Janelle Brown really moving on.

The Sister Wives star offered followers an update on her major life decision to move to North Carolina, telling folks on Instagram this week that things are coming along.

Slowly. But surely.

Janelle Brown is doing all she can to recover from her son’s suicide. (TLC)

“It doesn’t look like much but it is,” the reality star wrote on October 5. “This is real tangible progress towards the new chapter in my life.”

This message was part of a post that featured images of the driveway and concrete footings poured on the 156-acre property she previously purchased with her daughter Maddie and son-in-law Caleb Brush.

Brown described the work-in-progress as the home “designed exactly the way I wanted,” adding:

“In a lot of ways, it feels like my first true home. Houses I have owned before were bought often because it was what worked for my big chaotic family. Often reflecting not what I chose or wanted but what worked.”

Janelle Brown looks very disturbed in this photo. (TLC)

Indeed, Janelle walked away from spiritual husband Kody Brown in early 2022.

She has talked since about how she was duped into marrying the polygamist and how she’s been trying to find her own way ever since.

Tragically, the 56-year old was then faced with every parent’s biggest nightmare when her son Garrison committed suicide in March 2024.

“You seem so alive in the millions of photos I have. I sometimes forget I won’t see you again — and then I remember, Grief is so strange,” Janelle wrote in honor of what would have been Garrison’s 27th birthday this year.

Janelle Brown cries here in response to her son’s passing. (TLC)

In a December19 Instagram Reel, the TLC personality showed off a vast plot of vacant land with several trees and unpaved roads.

“Finally putting down some permanent roots. Doesn’t look like much yet but it will,” she wrote about the land back then.

“I like the wild feel that it has now and we are planning for many acres to stay that way for the benefit of the wildlife.”

The star also tagged Taeda Farms at the time, a company she founded with Madison and Caleb.

As you might expect, Garrison will be remembered on this property well.

“Garrison’s always in our thoughts, right? And we will definitely, probably have a part of the flower garden that’s really more of a memorial to him and to Bob’s Floral, his Hawaiian shirt shop,” she said in a confessional on the Sister Wives Season 20 premiere.