Kody Brown Reduced to Tears Due to Prayer-Filled Message from Wife on Special Forces: …

Does Kody Brown have a soul?

This is a question that’s been asked for years by Sister Wives viewers, most of whom have watched with disgust as Kody has treated each spiritual wife worse than the one before.

This behavior eventually led, of course, to Christine, Janelle and Meri ALL walking out on the father of 18, leaving him in a monogamous relationship with his only legal wife, Robyn.

On the November 13 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, meanwhile, it is a message from Robyn that seems to answer the question above.

Yes, perhaps, Kody Brown does have some sort of sentimental side.

“Hi handsome,” Robyn begins in a video message to Kody via a sneak peek at the aforementioned episode, courtesy of E! News.

“I’m sure you’re charming everyone and making friends and just impressing everyone with what you can pull off and what you can do.”

Robyn — who shares kids Dayton, 25, Aurora, 23, Breanna, 21, Solomon, 14, and Ariella, 9, with Kody — concludes as follows:

“Please know the kids and I are praying for you every day and sending you light and love.”

Kody definitely appears to break down while watching his spouse utter these kinds words.

He previously cried on air when the topic of his failure as a father was broached on this same program.

“I should have had a stronger relationship with my children,” Brown told fellow contestants on last Thursday’s installment of Special Forces.

“I’m at a place in my life now where I’m very willing to say that I’ve been wrong…

“My failures were because I didn’t know about being a good dad and husband, and I thought I did. I really thought I did, and I misunderstood that. I did it wrong in so many ways, and I hated being blamed for it, and so it made me resistant to ownership.”

Is Kody just acting for the camera?

Has the physical toll of the missions he’s been forced to go on via Special Forces resulted in some kind of spiritual/emotional awakening?

We can’t say for certain in either direction.

But Kody also expressed regret back on November 6 for the state of his relationships with his sons, his daughters and his exes.

“I would like to repair all the relationships with my family and even my ex-wives,” he acknowledged in a confessional. “And that’s not easy.”

Nope, it’s not. But admitting there’s a problem is always the first step.