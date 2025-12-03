Khloe Kardashian Admits to Beating Up Kendall Jenner in Vodka-Soaked Rages

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You wouldn’t like Khloe Kardashian when she’s angry.

Many years ago, people on social media would say unkind — or even cruel — things about her body, including jokingly comparing her to The Incredible Hulk.

Body-shaming is cruel. But it does turn out that Khloe does go into smash mode from time to time.

According to Khloe, if she drinks the wrong liquor, she will throw hands — even at her own sister, Kendall Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian admits to throwing hands at Kendall Jenner

On the Wednesday, December 3 episode of Khloe In Wonderland, Khloe Kardashian chatted with friend Savas Oguz about conspiracy theories.

Kim has been espousing absolutely brainrotten nonsense lately. Apparently, Khloe is to blame for Kim’s moon landing denialism.

Genuinely it is concerning, because both sisters are saying things that are alarmingly untethered from reality.

They can afford to educate themselves with private tutors if they wish, but have simply chosen to sound foolish instead)

Anyway, after sharing a series of unsettlingly ridiculous beliefs, Khloe mentioned something less upsetting: physically attacking her sister.

According to Khloe, drinking vodka puts her into a violent state of mind.

(It is not uncommon for specific alcohols to have specific effects on different people. How much is biochemical and how much is psychological is anyone’s guess)

Khloe admitted that, for whatever reason, she has thrown hands at Kendall specifically multiple times after drinking vodka.

Guest Savas admitted that he has even witnessed this himself.

Khloe was quick to emphasize that there’s no excuse. Kendall is a total sweetie and, you know, even if she weren’t, Khloe shouldn’t be brawling with her family.

Kendall is not the only target, unfortunately

Savas Oguz, who is an old friend of Tristan Thompson who has remained close with Khloe Kardashian after the breakup, had more to say.

He admitted that he could be on the receiving end of Khloe’s vodka-drenched fury.

It doesn’t sound like he’s living in fear of violence so much as of embarrassment.

So, if Savas doesn’t want an awkward exchange, he says that he’ll just avoid Khloe if she’s drinking vodka and he doesn’t want anyone to witness her going off.

That’s … quite the dynamic.

If someone cannot regulate their behavior while drinking, the solution is that they should probably stop drinking.

Fortunately for Khloe, it sounds like her behavioral problem is specific to vodka. So she doesn’t have to stop drinking, but she clearly should stop drinking vodka.

We’re sure that Kendall would be happy to encourage Khloe to explore alternative drinks. She might even supply the tequila.

Khloe turned 41 years old in June. She isn’t a drunk college girl who first tasted a margarita a couple of months ago and has no idea how to make better choices.

She’s a mother of two. At her big age, Khloe needs to take whatever steps are necessary so that she can keep her hands to herself.

The conspiracy theory thing isn’t cute; it’s embarrassing

Speaking of things that Khloe Kardashian should do, she should maybe … get a reality check.

The moon landing was real. The pyramids of ancient Egypt are grand tombs that were also public projects — keeping farmers employed during off-seasons. (No, slaves did not build the pyramids)

Mermaids are not real. There is not reason to believe that human-alien hybrids exist.

Some conspiracy theories are deeply racist, or are overtly political. Those are, of course, the most dangerous.

But every conspiracy theory like the goofy nonsense that Khloe has been spewing is a piece of worrisome misinformation.

We can’t make Khloe come back to reality. But we can make fun of her for choosing to be this way. This kind of ridicule is important.