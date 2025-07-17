Khloe Kardashian Admits to Photoshop Fails, Swears She’s Stopped, Insists ‘We …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Khloe Kardashian is hitting back at Photoshop “rumors.”

For years, she has been posting heavily edited photos, often paired with denials or accusations that critics are body-shaming her.

(Plenty of people have body-shamed Khloe! But calling out deceptive photo-editing is not the same thing)

Now, Khloe is finally owning up to her edits, but insisting that she’s stopped.

During the July 16 episode of ‘Khloe In Wonderland,’ Khloe Kardashian reflected upon some dishonest photo-editing. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Khloe Kardashian has something to konfess

On the Wednesday, July 16 episode of Khloe in Wonderland, Khloe Kardashian replied to a critic.

The “fan” (amazing how the line between fan and hater is so blurry) wrote in to accuse: “You Photoshop every picture you post.”

Khloe replied to claim that she does not do this anymore.

What Khloe Kardashian looks like while being filmed. And what she looks like in a photo she posted from the same film shoot. It’s all smoke and mirrors…and photoshop on steroids. pic.twitter.com/hfWiHMaHBb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 14, 2020

To hear Khloe tell it, she was responding to peer pressure, and her deceptive photos were part of a nearly universal practice.

“I think there was a time we were all consumed by this filter lifestyle,” she claimed astonishingly,” and we couldn’t see ourselves without a filter.”

Khloe added: “I mean, there’s definitely days where it’s like, ‘Ugh, I need a filter, I don’t feel good about myself,’ but, I’m on video.”

I’m in no way hating on her but this is NOT khloe kardashian this is photoshopped to fuck pic.twitter.com/x3pGo9efS6 — Lewis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) May 23, 2020

She has a lot of emotional baggage from years of body-shaming

“And I do like myself better on video than stills,” Khloe Kardashian expressed.

“I don’t think I’m the most photogenic,” she admitted, even though she is famously beautiful.

“But I’ll take 500 photos to get the one that I like,” Khloe shared.

“That’s OK, I’m allowed to do that.”

In a blunt confessional segment, Khloe Kardashian opens up about how she would love to bone a specific gay family friend. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Now that she’s had time to reflect, Khloe can admit that some of her old photos make her look “like a cartoon character.” And not in the flattering way.

“It’s humiliating that I even thought that was a version of myself,” she expressed.

“I really had to reprogram my mind, like, we have to lay off the filters,” Khloe explained.

“This isn’t real, that’s not how I look, and I don’t want to look like that.”

On the Season 6 finale of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian vented a lot of feelings. (Image Credit: Hulu)

It is good to remember that Khloe lives in a different world than the rest of us

Just because most people did not repeatedly post filtered-beyond-recognition photos of themselves does not mean that Khloe Kardashian doesn’t believe that they did.

Look at her family and friends. She does not live in the real world and may have genuinely believed that it was normal to take a photo of her beautiful face and distort it until she resembled a horror movie mask.

Khloe has a great life in many ways. But she has also borne the brunt of a lot of senseless cruelty.

We can understand why she posted these heavily distorted photos without pretending that, given her platform and influence, it’s harmless.