Prince Harry Roasts Meghan Markle’s Cooking In Netflix Holiday Special

For the most part, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public image is carefully curated.

We’re not accusing them of being fake — they’re just doing what needs to be done at that level of fame.

But they’re also human beings.

And sometimes we’re reminded that their relationship has flaws like any other.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Of course, we only get to glimpse the very minor flaws, such as the fact that Harry prefers gumbo when it’s prepared by Meghan’s mom, rather than by Meghan!

Meghan, needless to say, seemed less than thrilled by this revelation.

The dispute began during a segment on Meghan’s new Netflix holiday special, in which she was joined by Harry and Top Chef host Tom Colicchio.

Harry began by roasting Colicchio’s beet salad, which contained several ingredients he doesn’t like, including black olives, fennel, pickled vegetables, and anchovies.

“Me and this salad, we’re having an eye off,” Harry said, adding.

Prince Harry revealed to the world that Meghan Markle does not make the world’s greatest gumbo. (Netflix)

“There’s not many things in the world that I don’t like!” (Sounds like that’s not quite true, but go off, Prince!)

From there, Harry turned his attention to Meghan’s gumbo, which he damned with faint praise.

“I’m not so sure it’s as good as your mum’s,” Harry jokes, a remark that elicited a gasp from Meghan.

“But it’s certainly close,” he elaborated.

That wasn’t enough to placate the Duchess of Sussex, who kissed him lightly and jokingly remarked, “Thank you for coming.”

The other glimpses into the Sussexes’ private life were unassailably wholesome.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at the New York Hilton on December 06, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“Lili really likes trying to be a grownup lady at the moment,” Meghan said of her 4-year-old daughter at one point.

In other words, it was the sort of squeaky-clean content that we’ve come to expect from the Sussexes.

Some critics complained of inauthentic moments, such as an odd sequence in which Meghan goes Christmas tree shopping by herself.

And many noted that the presence of the family’s departed beagle seemed to indicate that the special was filmed way back in 2024.

But at least we learned that Meghan and Harry are able to lightly rib one another.

And like everything else they do, that just made Sussex supporters like these two even more.