Khloe Kardashian Lists Every Cosmetic Procedure She’s Ever Had, Debunks Years of …

This may shock you, but Khloe Kardashian has had some work done.

Yes, like every member of the Kar-Jenner clan Khloe has gone under the knife for cosmetic reasons. And for years, fans have been wondering just how much of her look was created on the operating table.

Now, Khloe is clearing up the rumors and coming clean about the specifics of her physical transformation.

The move comes just months after Khloe revealed her “extreme” weight loss in revealing photos.

Khloe comes clean about cosmetic care

Khloe’s decision to open up about her history with plastic surgery and fillers comes in response to a post from surgeon and Instagram influencer Dr. Jonny Betteridge, who guessed at every procedure she’s undergone.

Khloe made a surprising comment on the post, explaining that she didn’t mind the good doctor’s speculation — in fact, she found it flattering.

She felt the need, however, to correct him on a few key points:

“I take this as a great compliment! First off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here’s a list of things that I have done,” she wrote.

“I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go.”

And with that, Khloe was off to the races, offering what she said was a complete list of her procedures, beginning with “laser Hair for the hairline and everywhere else”

From there, she added that she’s undergone “Botox in her face and sculptra,” which she’s supplemented with soft wave laser treatments “for skin tightening.”

She added that she’s had “filler in the past but not any over the last few years (I hear it never goes away, so I’m sure it’s still there but calmed down)” and that many of the changes in her appearance are due to the fact that she’s “lost 80 pounds over the years.”

Khloe also copped to “collagen baby threads underneath [her] chin and neck” as well as “salmon sperm facials/ regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care.”

She vaguely hinted at having gone under the knife, but she said that she saves that as a last resort.

“In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors,” Khloe explained.

A new trend in Kardashian Land?

Needless to say, Khloe left out a lot by not listing her surgeries.

But it’s interesting that in recent months, the Kar-Jenners have been much more open about the work they’ve had done than in years prior.

Just last month, Kylie went into specifics about her breast implants, telling a fan that she asked for “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!”

Khloe didn’t offer nearly that much info, but it seems that the whole family is trending toward being much less secretive about the work their cosmetic work.