Johannah & Jordyn Duggar Delight Fans with Rare Appearance!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Johannah and Jordyn Duggar are rare sights these days.

Thanks to Josh’s disgrace, the family is out of the reality TV business.

So many of the Duggar kids and Duggar grandkids make regular social media appearances.

Not Johannah and Jordyn. But the sisters have resurfaced, wowing fans with how much they’re growing up!

There are just so many Duggars. And here so many of them are, all in one majestic photograph. (Image Credit: TLC)

Johannah and Jordyn Duggar are growing up!

In a recent Instagram Story post, Jana Duggar showcased multiple siblings.

It wasn’t exactly what most of us would consider to be a fun family outing. It was, rather, a late night trip to Lowe’s.

(Jana loves DIY projects and regularly showcases them on social media)

Story posts are ephemeral by nature.

However, all across social media, longtime Duggar-watchers reacted to getting a glimpse of Johannah and Jordyn.

A late night Duggar family trip to Lowe’s featured Jordyn Duggar and Johannah Duggar. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Johannah Duggar is 20 years old. Jordyn Duggar is only 16.

They were only two of the large group that accompanied Jana to Lowe’s.

Jessa, James, and the very pregnant Abbie were also there.

Obviously, plenty of fans were excited to fawn over the dual pregnancies of Jana and Abbie.

But Johannah and Jordyn are such rare sights that they ended up stealing the show, so to speak.

They haven’t been on reality TV for years

After Josh Duggar’s arrest, TLC finally took the long overdue step of canceling Counting On.

Remember, the show only existed in the first place because TLC had canceled 19 Kids and Counting (because of Josh’s previous sex crimes).

Ending the Duggar family’s time on reality TV was a good thing. It was enriching Jim Bob, and the show had been boiling the frog with him and Michelle — easing them back onto the show to see if anyone would notice and object.

However, one of the few downsides was that some Duggars all but vanished from public view.

20-year-old Johannah Duggar and 16-year-old Jordyn Duggar are both young, unmarried, and do not have any known social media of their own.

For this reason, it is very rare for the public to see them.

(That is just fine! No child should ever grow up on reality television!)

The sisters made another unexpected appearance in October of this year, this time in footage from Joy-Anna.

Johannah is a young adult. If she were in a normal, loving family instead of a cult, she’d likely be a college student right now. And Jordyn would be in high school, not a victim of educational neglect.

Despite their bleak reality, a lot of longtime Duggar-watchers are happy to get to check in on them.

Stephen Wissmann, Jana Duggar, Abbie Burnett, and John David Duggar gathered for a shared sex reveal party. The twins grew up in a fertility cult, so this is a big deal. (Image Credit: YouTube)

When is Jana due?

Jana Duggar is pregnant, and her due date is in early 2026.

The same is true of her twin’s wife, Abbie Burnett Duggar.

Their due dates are so close, their pregnancies so aligned, that they threw a joint sex reveal party. (Gender is extremely important within their fertility cult, as is reproduction)

Jana is expecting a son.

Many first-time parents are understandably nervous. However Jana may feel, she has many years of experience taking care of children — her many many younger siblings. That gives her a head start.