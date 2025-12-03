Juliana Pasquarosa Says She Had One Big Problem with Grant Ellis Break-Up

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been six months since Juliana Pasquarosa and Grant Ellis ended their engagement.

But the former reality show contestant would like to make one thing clear all this time later.

“Grant and I have tried our very best to kind of keep a lot of things under wraps just because I know that he cares about me and I do care about him and I don’t want him to have any negative backlash by any means,” Pasquarosa explained during a December 2 appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“I think there’s a little bit of clarity due here.”

(Anne Marie Fox/Disney via Getty Images)

Juliana went on to say that things took a turn for the negative Indeed after Grant’s After the Final rose special… during which runner-up Litia Garr said The Bachelor had told her he might as well “stop the show” because he was so certain of their compatibility.

In the subsequent backlash of the confession, Pasquarosa could feel their romance falling apart.

“When we woke up, the first thing he said to me was he had game-planned different ways we could announce our breakup,” Juliana recalled of the moments following the rose ceremony. “And I hadn’t even made that decision on my end.”

Juliana and Grant met on The Bachelor Season 29… and the latter proposed to the former on the season finale.

Just about three months after the engagement aired, the couple shared via social media that they had called off the wedding and the relationship as a whole.

Grant Ellis and his Bachelor winner, Juliana Pasquarosa. They are no longer together. (ABC)

For Pasquarosa, she admitted this week she was more irritated with how Grant handled the aftermath of Litia’s confession, rather than at Litia for sharing it at all.

“I think it was just a matter of how it was handled on his end and trying to get him to take some accountability in that,” she said on the aforementioned podcast.

Juliana’s update on her split with Ellis came after he shared insight into the difficult choice of calling off their engagement.

“This is one of the harder things I’ve had to write, but I want to share it honestly,” the 31-year-old wrote in the June break up announcement. “We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fit long term.”

Two stud muffins, folks. Grant Ellis and Jesse Palmer. (ABC)

For her part, Juliana last addressed this break-up in August.

But the previously echoed her ex-fiance’s sentiments in her own confirmation of their split two months earlier.

“We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing, and showing up for each other the best we knew how,” the 28-year-old wrote in her own statement at the time.

“While this isn’t the ending we once imagined, it’s one filled with mutual respect, care, and hope for what’s ahead.”