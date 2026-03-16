Teyana Taylor Blasts Security Guard Who Allegedly Shoved Her at Oscars

Reading Time: 3 minutes

While she may not have won the award for Best Supporting Actress, Teyana Taylor is still making headlines following the 2026 Academy Awards.

Taylor, who was nominated for her role in One Battle After Another, was seen on camera confronting a man backstage at the ceremony after she alleged that he shoved her while she was attempting to move through a crowded area.

The incident reportedly took place as the cast and crew of OBAA celebrated the film’s major wins, including Best Picture.

Teyana Taylor attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)

According to footage circulating on social media, Taylor appeared visibly upset as she addressed the man directly.

“You’re a man putting your hands on a female,” she said during the exchange. “You’re very rude.”

In the same clip, Taylor continued to explain what she believed had happened, telling those nearby that the man had shoved her while trying to control movement backstage.

“He literally shoved me,” she said, adding, “Do not touch me, do not shove me, do not push me.”

Reports indicate that the man she confronted may have been part of the event’s security team.

The alleged altercation occurred as Taylor attempted to return to the stage area after the ceremony, possibly to take photos with her castmates following their Best Picture win.

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

The backstage area of the Oscars is typically tightly controlled, with security personnel tasked with managing large crowds of nominees, presenters, and media personnel moving through narrow corridors once the show ends.

Still, Taylor made clear in the moment that she believed the interaction crossed a line.

Witnesses nearby appeared concerned as the actress raised her voice and explained what had happened, with several people attempting to understand the situation as it unfolded.

Despite the confrontation, the tense exchange did not appear to escalate further.

In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor pose onstage after winning the award for Best Picture for “One Battle After Another” during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib / The Academy via Getty Images)

Taylor had been one of the most buzzed-about stars of the awards season.

Her performance in this year’s best picture winner earned widespread acclaim and a number of major nominations.

While Taylor ultimately lost the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress to Amy Madigan for her work in Weapons, she joined her castmates on stage later in the night when their film won the ceremony’s top prize.

The brief but heated exchange has become one of the more widely discussed off-camera moments from an otherwise celebratory Oscars night.

Speaking with TMZ in the aftermath of the incident, Teyana was quick to downplay the whole thing.

“Security was just doing a lot. There’s always that one,” she remarked, adding:

“I just don’t tolerate disrespect — especially when it’s unwarranted and it’s unprovoked.” Nor should she!