Alexa and Brennon Lemieux: ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Announce Divorce 1 Year …

The evidence that the Love Is Blind “experiment” is not a reliable way to build a lasting marriage continues to mount:

Two of the show’s most beloved stars — Alexa and Brennon Lemieux from LiB Season 3 — announced today that they’ve decided to go their separate ways.

The split comes just one year after Alexa and Brennon welcomed their first child, a girl named Vienna.

Love is Blind’s Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Lemieux celebrate Valentine’s Day at Raising Caneâ€™s Dallas on February 9, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s )

The exes shared the sad news in a statement posted to both of their Instagram accounts:

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the Lemieuxs wrote.

“This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared,” the couple continued, adding:

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way.

Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Lemieux attend Netflixâ€™s Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion Official Watch Party at The Vermont Hollywood on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix)

“While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

The exes concluded with a plea for privacy, writing:

“We kindly ask for privacy as we move forward and focus on our individual paths while keeping our precious daughter as our top priority.”

Alexa and Brennon seemed to be one of the most stable couples in LiB history.

And their split points to a growing problem with the show’s premise:

Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Lemieux attend Love Is Blind @ SXSW on March 07, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Netflix)

Very few of the featured couples are getting married, and even fewer are staying married.

The most recent season was the first in which no one tied the knot — though it’s not the first to produce zero lasting marriages.

Both of the couples who got married in Love Is Blind Season 2 have since divorced, and in total half a dozen have ended their marriages, and many more who continued dating after the show (but did not get married) have broken up.

Add to that all of the Love Is Blind lawsuits and allegations, and it seems like this might not be the healthiest environment in which to foster romance.

The show is wildly popular, so don’t expect Netflix to pull the plug anytime soon.

But feel free to go ahead and roll your eyes when host Nick Lachey launches into his preamble about “experts” and the “psychology” of relationships.