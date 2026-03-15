Is Michael B. Jordan Single? The Rumors and the Truth About His Love Life

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Michael B. Jordan is the total package.

He’s a supremely talented, award-winning actor.

He’s also one of the sexiest men alive.

But who’s he dating now? Is he single? Asking for a friend, of course.

Michael B. Jordan attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Back in 2015, a sighting of Michael B. Jordan with Kendall Jenner raised questions about whether the two were dating.

See, these two famous hotties were spotted leaving the same post-Met Gala party.

(This was a huge time for Kendall and Kylie stepping out from their elder sisters’ shadows — while MBJ was actually considerably less famous than he is today.)

When asked, Jordan actually landed in hot water for sounding a little too defensive about dating white women rather than only dating Black women. That is a complex topic that is, frankly, out of our lane.

However, that tangent aside, he clarified that he and Kendall are only friends. As of 2026, that appears to still be the case.

KiKi Layne attends the world premiere of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

In 2019, both Michael B. Jordan and KiKi Layne attended some of the same events in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival.

Eyewitness reports at the time described the two as friendly, as flirty, and as seemingly attached at the hip.

They didn’t leave together. However, they left in such rapid succession that it nearly amounted to leaving arm-in-arm.

However, neither Jordan nor Layne have ever confirmed any alleged romance.

So this entanglement remains but a rumor. And, regardless, even the rumor ended long ago.

Cindy Bruna attends the Paris Global Gift Gala on November 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Just a couple of months after Sundance, Michael B. Jordan and model Cindy Bruna sparked rumors.

(It is best to remember that this was all on the heels of Black Panther (2018), a film in which he is devastatingly attractive at every turn.)

This time, they were spotted dining together.

Additionally, reports said that Jordan had been double-tapping Bruna’s Instagram photos.

What, if anything, came of this? We don’t know. Neither Jordan nor Bruna ever confirmed or denied a romance.

Actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

People first suspected that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were dating when, in November 2020, they appeared to attend Thanksgiving with her family together. They had not been dating for long.

Early in 2021, they went Instagram official.

Unlike Jordan’s past rumored entanglements, this was public — with both of them addressing their romance and making public appearances together.

Ultimately, they reportedly broke up around June 2022. In January 2023, Jordan used his SNL monologue to refer to the split as his “very first public breakup.”

Jordan has since referred to the year-and-a-half-long relationship as an “experience” that allowed him to “grow and learn.”

Michael B. Jordan attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

Where do things stand today?

It is currently believed that Michael B. Jordan is single.

Has he confirmed this? No. Jordan is fairly private about his romantic life — which is a sensible approach for anyone who hopes to prevent their fame from destroying their happiness.

These days, he tends to bring his mom as his plus-one to awards shows. (Adorable!)

Obviously, it is entirely possible that he has kept one or more relationships entirely secret. It’s not easy, but it’s conceivable!

But it also makes sense that, you know, sometimes people — especially busy professionals — are just single for a while.