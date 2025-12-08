Melissa McCarthy Weight Loss: On Full, Amazing Display During SNL Hosting Gig

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Yes, folks, that really was Melissa McCarthy on the Saturday Night stage this weekend.

The 55-year old hosted this iconic sketch comedy program for the sixth time on December 6, delivering a whole lot of jokes and smiles to viewers just a couple weeks before Christmas.

But that’s not exactly what most people were focused on.

(Will Heath/NBC)

Many fans posted their reactions to McCarthy’s apparent weight loss transformation, complimenting her physique on social media.

One user, for example, wrote on Twitter (no, we’ll never call it X) that the beloved star looked “literally snatched for this monologue,” while another user raved:

“Melissa McCarthy looks amazing! That monologue was so fun.”

There were plenty more props handed out, as well.

“Melissa McCarthy! Oh my!! I’ve had a crush on her forever,” one person wrote. “I had no idea she had lost this much weight. Still crushing!”

Melissa McCarthy attends the 2025 Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on December 4, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History)

These words, of course, are both flattering and insulting at the same time.

Should we really talk so much about someone else’s body? Did anyone’s opinion of Melissa McCarthy actually change due to however number of pounds she has shed over the past several months?

Is she any more beautiful? Any less funny or talented?

Why do we care so much about something so superficial?

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy attend ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for ELLE)

The actress herself previously shared a similar sentiment about finding her self-worth, admitting that doing so didn’t happen overnight.

“Somewhere in my 30s, I was like, ‘I’m okay with who I am,’” she told People Magazine in April 2023. “And if someone wasn’t thrilled with that, that’s okay too. At some point I was like, ‘They’re not all going to like you.’ You have to learn that the hard way, but it’s a good [lesson].”

The Emmy winner also credited her husband Ben Falcone—with whom she shares daughters Vivian, 18, and Georgette, 15—for reinforcing her positive image of herself.

“He’s so constantly loving and kind,” she said back then. “And funny and the weirdest human I know, to be honest.”