Janelle Brown Actually Considered Getting Back Together with Kody

Janelle Brown made two major admissions on Sister Wives this week.

Two major admissions that were opposite in nature.

On the latest installment of this TLC reality show, Kody Brown sat down to offer an apology to his former spouses… starting with Janelle.

For the first time we can recall, Janelle confessed on air that she had thoughts in the past that maybe she wasn’t totally done with Kody.

“At some point I thought, ‘What if we worked this out?'” Janelle acknowledged before getting together in person with Kody. “It’s just one of those thoughts, you know, you have when you sit down with an ex.”

It didn’t take long for reality to slap Janelle in the face, though.

“He says all the time how much he loves Robyn and she’s his true love or whatever,” the mom of six later said. “And I’m like, ‘That’s great. You guys can have each other.'”

In the end, accepting Kody’s apology on this episode — which included him explaining why he alleged to have never loved his first three wives — felt like the last piece of the puzzle for Janelle.

She was able to finally say it: Janelle Brown is ready to move on.

“This feels like the timing is right, now,” Janelle told viewers of her desire to ask for a spiritual release from her union. “The property is done. We’ve said our peace, and now it feels like it’s time to really cut that and move on.”

From what we can gather, Sister Wives Season 20 was filmed many months ago; some time this spring.

We can’t say for certain when Janelle has since gone through with this release, which we believe would go through the family’s church.

Janelle Brown has made the astute decision to walk away from Kody.

“The financial ties are dissolved,” said Janelle, who now lives near daughter Maddie in North Carolina. “Kody and I meeting sort of put a few of the little pieces that were missing out of the chapter of the book that’s closed.”

And while Brown graciously listened to what her ex had to say about the rocky years following their separation, “I don’t really care what Kody thinks about me seeking a spiritual release,” Janelle added. “I don’t care.”

To be clear, Janelle moved on a long time ago. She’s made that clear.

But every little step helps.

“I don’t really know if I’ll feel any different once the spiritual release is done,” Janelle concluded. “But intellectually, I’ll know that there’s a difference.”